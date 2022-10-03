Enemies beware: What makes the IAF’s newly-inducted Light Combat Helicopter so deadly

It’s a momentous day for the Indian Armed Forces and a giant step towards an ‘Atmanirbhar’ (self-reliant) India.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has formally inducted the first batch of indigenously-developed Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) in the presence of Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at an event in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur.

On Twitter, the ‘raksha mantri’ hailed the LCH, developed by state-run aerospace major Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL), saying its induction would be a “big boost” to the IAF’s “combat prowess”.

I would be in Jodhpur, Rajasthan tomorrow, 3rd October, to attend the Induction ceremony of the first indigenously developed Light Comat Helicopters (LCH). The induction of these helicopters will be a big boost to the IAF’s combat prowess. Looking forward to it. pic.twitter.com/L3nTfkJx5A — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) October 2, 2022

Here’s a closer look at the features of the helicopter and why India’s enemies should be wary of it.

The idea and birth of the LCH

The inception of the LCH programme came during the Kargil War of 1999. It was then that India felt the absence of an attack helicopter which could operate in ultra-high altitude areas. India’s then existing fleet of helicopters, mostly Russian, didn’t have the capability to be deployed at such heights. The IAF was forced to use the MI-17 helicopters in a modified role.

In 2006, the LCH project was launched when HAL announced its intention to develop such a copter could, which operate in the harsh desert conditions as well as the high altitude areas of Ladakh including the Siachen Glacier.

The first maiden flight of the LCH was conducted successfully on 29 March in 2010 after many delays.

Modifications took place on this prototype and finally after its weapons trials in January 2019 and in February 2020, HAL announced that the LCH was ready for ‘operational induction’.

In March this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) approved procurement of 15 LCH Limited Series Production — 10 for IAF and five for Army — at the cost of Rs 3,887 crore.

What makes the LCH so deadly?

The LCH, designed and manufactured by HAL, is an attack helicopter that can be deployed in various roles, including tracking slow-moving aerial targets, insurgency, destroying enemy defences, search and rescue, anti-tank and scouting.

The LCH, which contains around 45 per cent indigenous content by value, boasts of being the only attack helicopter in the world, which can land and take-off at an altitude of 5000 m (16,400 feet) with considerable load of weapons.

The helicopter is powered by two HAL/Turbomeca Shakti turboshaft engines, each of which can generate up to 871kW and can run for up to 3,000 hours without maintenance. The engine received European Aviation Safety Agency certification in 2007. It features a Full Authority Digital Electronic Control system, which decreases the work of the pilot by automatically counting engine cycles.

It has a maximum speed of 268 km per hour and has a range of 550 km. The LCH has a maximum take-off weight of 5,800 kg.

The attack helicopter has a glass cockpit accommodating two crew, who sit one behind the other. The cockpit is equipped with multifunction displays, target acquisition and designation systems, and a digital video recorder to capture footage of the battlefield for use in debriefing.

The LCH is equipped with state-of-the-art sensor suite. It includes a charge-coupled device camera, a forward-looking infra-red camera and a laser designator. The two cameras capture the location and position of enemies, ensuring clear visibility during bad weather conditions. The laser range-finder and designator aim laser-guided bombs and missiles towards the target.

When it comes to weaponry, the LCH is loaded with firepower. It is armed with air-to-air and air-to-ground missiles. It also also has a 20 mm gun and 70 mm rockets.

Earlier in April, the LCH also successfully fired Helina, a three-generation anti-tank guided missile and destroyed armour targets at a five-km range at Pokhran Ranges, developed by DRDO.

HAL’s website also states that the LCH possesses several stealth features and has armour protection, night attack capability and crash worthy landing gear to give it better survivability.

How will it serve the forces?

The addition of the LCH will give India a further boost to the defence forces. The LCH can conduct combat search and rescue and destruction of enemy air defence. It can be deployed in high-altitude bunker-busting operations, counter-insurgency operations in the jungles and urban environments as well as for supporting ground forces.

Officials have said it would be a potent platform to meet the operational requirements of the IAF and the Indian Army.

With these features, the LCH is bound to pose a problem for China and Pakistan, who continue to meddle at the borders. In fact, the LCH will be deployed along the Line of Actual Control.

The LCH is also a boost for India’s defence production. As per an Indian Express report, it has already obtained a no-objection certificate from the Ministry of Defence for countries like Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam, Angola, Egypt, Indonesia, Ecuador and Nigeria.

