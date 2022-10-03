Tested in Ladakh at height of India-China conflict, LCH is a killing machine

LCH induction in IAF: The Indian Air Force will formally induct the Light Combat Helicopter (LCH) today. However, much before its formal induction, the indigenous LCH has already proved its mettle in combat.

Over two years ago, the LCH had given the mighty People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China a taste of its capabilities in battle. According to the Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) – the developers of the LCH – the indigenous helicopter had landed at one of the most treacherous helipads in Ladakh at the height of the military face off in Ladakh and had successfully demonstrated its quick deployment prowess to forward locations in extreme temperatures.

IAF deploys 2 Light Combat Helicopters (LCH) in Ladakh. The LCH can operate by night as well as day and are a potent weapon platform for high attitude. The Air Force Vice Chief had taken part in the simulation of these LCHs last week. pic.twitter.com/0ZQzJAAB1u — Prasar Bharati News Services & Digital Platform (@PBNS_India) August 12, 2020

Along with the heavy-duty Apache attack helicopters and Chinook heavy-lift choppers acquired from the US, the LCH is expected to provide much needed extra teeth to the Indian air Force and Indian Army in Ladakh.

With the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) of China hitherto displaying the annoying habbit of wandering across the Line of Actual Control (LAC) at regular intervals and engaging India in military confrontations, the new addition to the arsenal will be a big boost for both the the Indian Army and the IAF.

The new LCH helicopters are capable of aerial warfare and will assist the Indian Air Force (IAF) in dealing with slow moving aircraft, drones and armored tankers during conflicts.

In March this year, the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) had approved the purchase of 15 indigenously developed LCHs for Rs 3,887 crore. Of the 15 LCH helicopters to be acquired during the initial stage, 10 are for the Indian Air Force (IAF) and five are for the Indian Army. Officials said the LCH can fly at an altitude of 5,000 meters with a full load of weapons and fuel.

Light Combat Helicopter(LCH) seen in eastern Ladakh. pic.twitter.com/1SxAuAPUP2 — SHRIRANGA🧢 (@ShrirangaPV) August 14, 2020

Where will the LCH be deployed?

The LCH helicopters have been developed by state-owned Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and are primarily designed to be deployed in high altitude areas. Helicopters will be extensively deployed in Ladakh and the desert region to meet the requirements of the Indian armed forces.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has inducted several helicopters in the last three to four years with the induction of Chinook, Apache attack helicopter and now the LCH.

