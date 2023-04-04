Trump’s time is here and the former United States president is making sure he turns his moment into a political spectacle. After being indicted — a first for a former US president — over the hush money payment to adult film actress Stormy Daniels, Donald Trump travelled to New York from Florida to face arraignment.

Around 2.15 pm ET (11.45 pm IST) on Tuesday, Trump will appear before New York judge Juan Merchan where he will learn the exact details of which laws he is alleged to have broken and it will also be determined whether he can be released without bail, which he likely will be since he’s being charged with non-violent crimes.

Before he set off from his Florida residence Mar-a-Lago, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform “Witch Hunt” — a phrase he routinely uses to criticise the many legal investigations he’s facing.

As we await this moment in history, here’s everything you need to know and want to know about what happens to Trump and what awaits him in the near future.

Fly me to New York

Donald Trump, who is a New Yorker, currently lives at Florida’s Mar-a-Lago — his sprawling beachfront residence and members-only club. To face his arraignment in New York, he departed from Florida with his legal team and son Eric Trump on Monday.

According to his son’s Twitter account, there was ‘unbelievable support for miles’ from Trump supporters, who believe that the case against Trump is bogus and a way to derail his 2024 presidential bid.

Unbelievable support for miles as we depart to New York! pic.twitter.com/Qa0c2pXBip — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) April 3, 2023

From the airport, Trump and his team made their way to New York on board his private plane, which is called Trump Force One. A New York Times’ reporter added that several Trump aides — including senior advisor Jason Miller, spokesman Steven Cheung and campaign strategist Susie Wiles — were all travelling with him.

The plane landed at LaGuardia airport and according to FlightRadar website, the plane was the most tracked flight worldwide at that time.

Doubling down at Trump Tower

From LaGuardia airport, the former US president made his way to Trump Tower in Manhattan by road, accompanied with his Secret Service agents as well as local police.

New York mayor Eric Adams earlier issued a warning to Trump supporters to keep the peace, saying that the dignity of the proceedings would not be disrupted. Barricades were deployed, and the Police Department sent a stand-ready order to its roughly 35,000 officers, a force larger and better trained than some national armies.

“While there may be some rabble-rousers thinking of coming to our city tomorrow, our message is clear and simple: Control yourselves,” Adams said at a news conference on Monday. “New York is our home and not a place for your misplaced anger.”

All of American media had their cameras and eyes turned towards Trump — making this moment perhaps one of the most watched televised flashes in history.

The former US president will spend the rest of his day at Trump Tower with his legal advisers, which has grown with the addition of prominent white-collar criminal defence lawyer and former federal prosecutor Todd Blanche.

Here's a full guide to the Donald Trump saga

Donald Trump to be charged over hush money payment to porn star: What’s the case all about?

Will Donald Trump be jailed after indictment in hush money case involving porn star? Can he still run for president?

Not Just Stormy Daniels: Donald Trump's affair with Playboy model Karen McDougal and the hush-money deal

Beyond charges in New York: The many legal investigations involving Donald Trump

While Trump remains huddled with his team in Trump tower, his supporters as well as protesters gathered outside the building with placards and chanting slogans. The security presence was heightened in the area, fearing a riot.

According to a report published by The Telegraph, a source close to the matter said Trump was ready to fight against the “injustice, persecution and weaponisation” of the justice system.

Prior to his appearance at the court, his lawyers argued against letting cameras in the courtroom. In a letter to the court, they argued against allowing such coverage, saying it would “exacerbate an already almost circus-like atmosphere around this case” and “detract from both the dignity and decorum of the proceedings and courtroom.”

However, it has been reported that Judge Merchan will allow five pool photographers at the arraignment “to take still photos for several minutes” and cameras in the hallway. He will not permit electronics in the courtroom.

Court-ing Trump

On Tuesday morning, former US president Trump will make his way to the Manhattan Criminal Courts Building where he is expected to first surrender at the office of Manhattan district attorney Alvin Bragg before his arraignment in court.

The journey from Trump Tower to the court is around 30 minutes, but a lot of planning is being put in to ensure a smooth ride and avoiding any sort of commotion. Secret Service agents and NYPD officials are working together for this part of the operation. According to a BBC report, Trump’s path in and out of the building has reportedly been carefully mapped by Secret Service agents who visited the courthouse on Friday to assess the various routes.

It’s not clear if Trump will make remarks to the media before he leaves Trump Tower or when he arrives outside court.

Before he is arraigned in court, Trump will be fingerprinted, DNA-swabbed and seated for mug shots that will no doubt be flashed across the world. However, his lawyers downplayed the chances of a ‘perp walk’ — in which a defendant is escorted in handcuffs past media cameras — with Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, telling CNN earlier, “Hopefully, this will be as painless and classy as possible for a situation like this.”

Once inside court, Trump is expected to plead not guilty to all charges. While it is unclear what charges he faces as yet, there’s 30 counts, including at least one felony. After this, he is expected to return to Florida and address his supporters.

As angry and indignant he appears about the indictment, it may help him in acquiring the Republican nomination for president next year. As more Republicans enter the fray, Trump is using the indictment to boost his support base. And it seems like it’s working. A Yahoo/YouGov poll on Sunday showed Trump having a 26 percentage point over Florida’s Ron DeSantis, the strongest challenger to Trump.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.