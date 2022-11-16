Donald Trump is running for president in 2024: The Republicans who can stop him

“I am ready,” said Donald Trump as he announced his bid to run for the 2024 United States presidential election. It’s uncommon for a former president to attempt to make a comeback after having lost an election, but with Trump, one can expect the unexpected.

Trump became the first big contender to announce his candidacy among the Democats and Republicans, as his aides filed paperwork with the US Federal Election Commission.

“America’s comeback starts right now,” the 76-year-old told his supporters, as quoted by the news agency AFP. “I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”

Also read: Explained: How Donald Trump emerged as the biggest loser from the US midterm elections

Trump’s win in 2016 left America and the rest of the world stunned. But 2024 will be far more challenging. For starters, he faces a tougher opponent in Florida governor Ron DeSantis. However, he is not the only hurdle that stands between the former president and the White House.

Here’s a look at all his challengers and where they stand.

Ron DeSantis

He has been nicknamed by some Trump 2.0. Ron DeSantis is the most formidable Republican contender Trump will face (if he decides to run). The Florida governor’s thumping victory in the midterms has only raised his profile ahead of the 2024 race.

Also read: Explained: The US midterm elections and the rivalry between Donald Trump and Ron DeSantis

He finds great support among the Republican party faithful, especially those who are reluctant to give another chance to Trump, who is under the scanner for the January 6 Capitol riots and several criminal and civil lawsuits.

DeSantis and Trump have a lot in common. The Florida governor does not hesitate to take on liberals, is admired by conservative voters, and comes with less drama. He is a preferred choice among the party.

Interestingly, in the 2016 race, Trump was up against another Republican favourite, also a governor from Florida, Jeb Bush. However, the Bush name did not do much for him. He did not align with the Republican base on matters of education and immigration.

However, DeSantis is different and Trump feels threatened by him. The reason the latter wanted to announce his presidential bid ahead of the mid-terms was to kill the momentum the Florida politician has gained because of his re-election.

While DeSantis has in the past praised Trump, he has declined to put aside his White House ambitions. The two held duelling Florida rallies in the final days of this year’s midterm elections, where Trump unveiled his new derisive nickname for DeSantis, calling him “Ron DeSanctimonious”, and threatened to say “things about him that won’t be flattering” if he ran for the top post.

Mike Pence

Trump’s vice president Mike Pence has been clear about his ambition. In an interview aired Monday, he said that he is giving a “prayerful consideration” to a 2024 presidential bid.

“We’re giving it consideration in our house. Prayerful consideration,” Pence told ABC’s “World News Tonight.” In another interview, he said that the decision would be taken with his family over the upcoming holiday season.

Pence is said to have forged a “genuine friendship” with Trump and was considered a loyalist during his time in office. But since then, the former veep has recalled how he was reportedly insulted by his boss for not questioning Joe Biden’s victory in 2020.

As Trump supporters rioted at the US Capitol, Pence defied the then-president and certified Joe Biden’s victory as required by law.

While he appeared submissive during his time as VP, what has repaired his image is the January 6 hearing. But it’s one thing being critical of Trump and another of challenging him.

Nikki Haley

A former governor of South Carolina, Nikki Haley served as Trump’s advisor to the United Nations but quit after about two years. The Indian-origin leader was among the high-profile women in the Trump Cabinet.

The 50-year-old is growing in stature within the Grand Old Party (GOP). She has been critical of Trump, especially after the 6 January riot, but then softened a stance recently calling him a friend who still has a role in the party.

In June, Haley teased a 2024 run “if there is a place for me”, and said in October she would consider the idea at the start of next year, reports Reuters.

Mike Pompeo

Trump’s former secretary of State Mike Pompeo is thinking of launching his own White House campaign. He had earlier said that a bid from his ex-boss will not stop him from running. Pompeo reiterated the stand on Tuesday, ahead of Trump’s announcement and added that he would need to “explain why he thinks he should be that next president” and talk about “things that matter to the American people.”

Pompeo has worked in the public eye for decades. The former army officer, he was a Tea Party congressman from Kansas and the director of the Central Investigation Agency, before he joined Trump’s team.

“We are doing the things one would do to get ready. We are trying to figure out if that [the White House] is the next place for us to serve,” he said, according to Guardian.



Glenn Youngkin

Like Ron DeSantis, Virginia Republican Governor Glenn Youngkin has support from some other of the wealthiest GOP donors.

When Youngkin won the governor’s race last November in the slightly Democratic-leaning state, it served as a big blow to Biden. According to a report in Guardian, he registered the win by using Trumpian tactics like claiming progressives were running amok in schools, teaching critical race theory to children.

However, Youngkin has portrayed himself as a comparatively moderate Republican, who has prompted voting machine audits.

Now that he is a potential rival for the 2024 presidential nomination, Trump is out attacking him, using some old tactics. “Young Kin (now that’s an interesting take. Sounds Chinese, doesn’t it?) in Virginia couldn’t have won without me,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media platform he helped found.

The Virginia governor is just another former ally Trump has decided to go after.

Liz Cheney

Republican US Representative Liz Cheney has said that if GOP nominates Trump in 2024, it will be the end of the Republicans. While she has vowed to do everything she can to prevent Trump’s comeback, she is undecided on whether she will throw her hat in the ring.

The Congresswoman from Wyoming is the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney and is considered Republican royalty.

She is conservative, yes, but decided that things have gone too far after the Capitol attack. The 56-year-old played a key role in the congressional investigation of the case.

Tim Scott

Tim Scott is the first Black Republican to serve in the Senate since 1979. He has carved out a role as a conservative but is also someone willing to work with Democrats, reports CNN.

According to the publication, he could be a perfect candidate for president in the 2024 race.

While Scott has said he would support Trump if he ran again, he has been critical of the former president in the past, especially when it comes to matters of race.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell expressed enthusiasm about Scott launching a 2024 presidential bid, suggesting he’d prefer a non-Trump nominee, according to a report in Vox.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,

India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.