The world bowed its head as Queen Elizabeth’s coffin was taken to Windsor Castle on 19 September, the final resting place of the longest-serving British monarch. Her four-legged companions – two corgis and her beloved horse – paid their tributes as well.

But, the most unusual guest, who crashed the funeral, was a spider that was spotted crawling on King Charles III’s handwritten note to his mother, which was placed on the top of her coffin.

The two corgis, Sandy and Muick

Sandy and Muick, the two Pembroke Welsh corgis that the Queen left behind, were brought outside Windsor Castle as they waited for the coffin’s arrival on the Long Walk, a 4.1-kilometre avenue that leads up to the property.

The dogs were looked after by two members of the staff as they patiently waited in the forecourt of the palace.

Queen Elizabeth’s love for corgis goes back to 1944, which was the first time she got a pup as a present from her father King George VI on her 18th birthday. She very lovingly named her first pet Susan, who was by the Queen’s side for much of her young life.

Susan provided comfort to Elizabeth when she was left devasted after her father’s demise in 1952.

Although the Queen had other breeds over her long lifetime, she is said to have loved the corgis above all others.

According to a report by The Washington Post, the Queen’s first corgi Susan started a breeding line that produced many puppies throughout her lifetime. Three of these puppies appeared with the Queen when she teamed up with actor Daniel Craig in a sketch for the opening ceremony of the 2012 London Olympics.

As far as Sandy and Muick are concerned, they will be taken care of by Prince Andrew and his former wife Sarah Ferguson, who were the ones that gifted the corgis to the Queen.

The horse, Emma

Also present at the funeral was Emma, the Queen’s beloved horse. The black Fell pony stood on the grounds as the Queen’s coffin made its way up the Long Walk to St. George’s Chapel.

According to Independent, the horse was accompanied by the Queen’s head groom, Terry Pendry. As Pendry bowed his head while the state hearse passed by, Emma stood by his side patiently.

The pony was dressed in a black riding blanket which was engraved with the Queen’s cipher.

According to a report by People, some spectators pointed out that one of the Queen’s headscarves was neatly kept on the top of the horse’s saddle. Incidentally, this was the same scarf that she wore while riding the black Fell horse at Windsor Gate Park in 2015, as per photos obtained by Daily Mail.

Emma was Her Majesty’s favourite horse, according to Pendry, who said in 2020 that “Emma has been a wonderful servant to Her Majesty and is still going strong at the age of 24 as one of The Queen’s riding ponies”.

In the same year, Vanity Fair reported that the Queen was seen “riding daily” at Windsor Castle as she was isolating with her husband Prince Philip during the pandemic.

The Queen was only three when she rode her first horse. She was fascinated by horse racing and is believed to have owned nearly 100 horses during her lifetime.

The spider

The late monarch’s coffin was topped with a colourful wreath, the flowers of which were personally chosen by King Charles III. He also included a handwritten note to his mother which was kept on top of the wreath.

According to People, the white card on the letter read, “In loving and devoted memory, Charles R.”

Netizens were quick to spot an unexpected guest – a spider – atop King Charles’ note. Many Twitter users who shared images of the spider said that they believed it to be a good omen. Others called the insect the ‘Queen Spider’.

According to a report by Metro, the green-coloured spider soon disappeared into the wreath of flowers.

