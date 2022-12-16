Bihar Hooch Tragedy: What is it? Why is concoction so deadly?

Over 39 people have been left dead and several hospitalised after consuming hooch in Bihar.

This is the highest since the state went dry more than six years ago.

The incident has stirred a massive political uproar – made even more pronounced by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s ‘if you drink, you die’ remark in the state Assembly – and raised concerns over the state’s poor implementation of the prohibition law.

Furious BJP leaders in the state then staged a protest in front of the Governor’s House demanding compensation for the kin of the deceased.

The kin of the deceased said their relatives died after consuming spurious liquor n the Doila and Yadu Mot villages of Saran district.

Madhaura SP S Kumar told the media, “Bodies have been sent for post-mortem, these look like suspicious death. I have also received information that some more are receiving treatment at different places.”

A station house officer and a constable have been suspended.

A petition has also been filed in the Supreme Court seeking an independent probe by a special investigation team (SIT). The plea also seeks compensation for the victim’s family, reported The Print.

National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) also issued a notice to the government for its poor implementation of the prohibition law.

Let’s take a look at hooch and why it is so deadly:

What is hooch?

‘Hooch’ is low-quality alcohol prepared in poor conditions sans quality control – in contrast to branded liquor produced in factories.

If incorrectly made, the concoction can result in severe illness and even death.

There are two ways to make hooch:

The two main ingredients of hooch are yeast and fruits that are combined into the water and kept for a while for immersion.

The barrel is set over a fire after fermentation and the concentrated alcohol is collected in a container inside.

Later, the barrel is covered with a cloth and a jar filled with cold water is placed on top of it.

The vessel holding the cold water causes the pure alcohol vapour to condense and gather in the empty vessel.

Another way to make it is by using maize, sugar, water, and active yeast. A percentage of the combination is converted to ethanol (one of the most fundamental type of alcohol) through the contact of the yeast and sugar.

Using a homemade distiller, the ethanol is separated from the leftover solid mash. In the copper pot, the fermented mash is heated to the point of evaporation.

Pure ethanol droplets form as the alcoholic vapours start to cool. The booze begins to drop gradually into jars or other containers.

The first run of hooch often contains a high concentration of methanol, which is extremely harmful to human beings.

Methanol is generally used for industrial purposes.

If the process of distillation is done incorrectly, the final product may have a high level of methanol instead of ethanol, which can be hazardous to human beings

And because hooch makers lack temperature control, the process of distillation lacks the accuracy for the liquor to be both safe and effective.

Bihar’s liquor ban

The Bihar government prohibited the manufacture, sale and consumption of alcohol in 2016. The law was later amended in 2018 with several provisions being diluted.

However, a fresh amendment was made earlier this year under the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Bill, 2022.

As per the amendment, people who are caught drinking for the first time will be released with a fine of Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 before the magistrate, without going to jail.

However, if the person fails to pay the fine, he/she will be imprisoned for a month.

Repeat offenders can be sent to jail for up to a year.

Despite the prohibition law, liquor remains available on the black market.

The Patna High Court in October raised concerns about the new drug culture in the state due to the prohibition.

Repeated tragedies

In October, 40 people died after drinking hooch, while 11 passed away after consuming it in August.

In March, 30 people lost their lives due to hooch.

In January, 18 deaths were reported from Nalanda, which is also Kumar’s home district, and Dumraon.

