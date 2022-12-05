India

'If somebody wants to finish India, they will start with borders': SC raps Punjab over rampant sale of illegal liquor

Noting that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the border state, the apex court asked Bhagwant Mann-led government to list out specific steps take to curb the menace of illegal liquor.

FP Staff December 05, 2022 16:09:54 IST
'If somebody wants to finish India, they will start with borders': SC raps Punjab over rampant sale of illegal liquor

Supreme Court of India. ANI

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Punjab government over rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the state, saying that the state government was only filing FIRs and not taking any concrete action on them.

Noting that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the state, the apex court asked Bhagwant Mann-led government to list out specific steps take to curb the menace of manufacturing illegal liquor.

The court said that Punjab is a border state and if “somebody wants to finish the country, they will start with the borders.”

As per a 2017 report, the incidence of substance abuse among Punjab youth who were a part of the study, was 65.5 per cent, with alcohol being the most often misused substance at 41.8 per cent among all the other addictions.

Liquor is followed by cigarettes at 21.3 percent as one of the most consumed form of drugs in the state. While there was also a high frequency of heroin abusers at a concerning 20.8 per cent.

The scourge of drug usage in Punjab has reached epidemic proportions, shaking the state’s whole culture. It has been observed that “drug abuse” is a spreading pandemic in Punjab, particularly among the youth.

With inputs from agencies

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Updated Date: December 05, 2022 16:20:17 IST

TAGS:

also read

Modi has covertly ensured 'Udta Punjab' is banned, claims Congress
Entertainment

Modi has covertly ensured 'Udta Punjab' is banned, claims Congress

Congress on Thursday latched on to the comments of the censor board chief in the row over film "Udta Punjab" to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "covertly ensured" that it be banned or "at least neutered" to hide the scale of the drug problem there.

Not 'Udta Punjab': 76% drug users are youth, says official report that govt killed
India

Not 'Udta Punjab': 76% drug users are youth, says official report that govt killed

The report titled Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey with disturbibng revelations was submitted to the government sometime in “middle of 2015”, but that report was never made public

Punjab drug menace: In Mansa district's Tamkot village, women take the lead in fight against addiction
India

Punjab drug menace: In Mansa district's Tamkot village, women take the lead in fight against addiction

After finishing their daily chores, every night, women in Tamkot, a village in Punjab's Mansa district, comb all isolated areas in the village to catch drug addicts and peddlers