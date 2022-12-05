'If somebody wants to finish India, they will start with borders': SC raps Punjab over rampant sale of illegal liquor
Noting that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the border state, the apex court asked Bhagwant Mann-led government to list out specific steps take to curb the menace of illegal liquor.
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday came down heavily on the Punjab government over rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the state, saying that the state government was only filing FIRs and not taking any concrete action on them.
Noting that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the state, the apex court asked Bhagwant Mann-led government to list out specific steps take to curb the menace of manufacturing illegal liquor.
Supreme Court slams Punjab government over rampant manufacturing and sale of illegal liquor in the State and says that drugs and alcohol problem is a serious issue in the state of Punjab. SC says the Punjab government is only filing FIRs and further action is not being taken. pic.twitter.com/VNAJ0viydC
— ANI (@ANI) December 5, 2022
The court said that Punjab is a border state and if “somebody wants to finish the country, they will start with the borders.”
As per a 2017 report, the incidence of substance abuse among Punjab youth who were a part of the study, was 65.5 per cent, with alcohol being the most often misused substance at 41.8 per cent among all the other addictions.
Liquor is followed by cigarettes at 21.3 percent as one of the most consumed form of drugs in the state. While there was also a high frequency of heroin abusers at a concerning 20.8 per cent.
The scourge of drug usage in Punjab has reached epidemic proportions, shaking the state’s whole culture. It has been observed that “drug abuse” is a spreading pandemic in Punjab, particularly among the youth.
With inputs from agencies
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News,
India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
also read
Modi has covertly ensured 'Udta Punjab' is banned, claims Congress
Congress on Thursday latched on to the comments of the censor board chief in the row over film "Udta Punjab" to allege that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has "covertly ensured" that it be banned or "at least neutered" to hide the scale of the drug problem there.
Not 'Udta Punjab': 76% drug users are youth, says official report that govt killed
The report titled Punjab Opioid Dependence Survey with disturbibng revelations was submitted to the government sometime in “middle of 2015”, but that report was never made public
Punjab drug menace: In Mansa district's Tamkot village, women take the lead in fight against addiction
After finishing their daily chores, every night, women in Tamkot, a village in Punjab's Mansa district, comb all isolated areas in the village to catch drug addicts and peddlers