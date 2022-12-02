Bihar: 5 prisoners, 2 police officers arrested for liquor party inside police station in Patna

Patna: Five prisoners and two police officers were caught enjoying an alcohol party inside an excise police station in Bihar’s Paliganj on Thursday. All seven have been arrested.

Notably, Bihar is a dry state as liquor is prohibited. The incident came to light after a video of prisoners enjoying themselves at a liquor party took over the internet and reached top officials.

The police are also set to send a detailed report and request that the excise and prohibition department take appropriate action against the officers and constables who went missing from the police station on the intervening nights of Tuesday and Wednesday.

The police are currently investigating into how the liquor was delivered to the lockup. The officers believe that either a member of the excise police station staff or some outsider having connections with the prisoners and arrested police officers provided the liquor.

A prisoner reportedly made the video of the liquor party inside lock-up and shared it with several people on his contact list, including Paliganj ASP Awadhesh Dixit.

The Paliganj police raided the excise police station after receiving the video and put an end to the ‘party’. When they arrived, the lock-up was locked from the outside.

“We received information about it. We went to verify it and found them drinking alcohol. All are prisoners. How they got alcohol and other things is part of the probe,” SDPO Paliganj was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

