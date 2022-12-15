Bihar: Death toll in Chhapra hooch tragedy rises to 39

Saran: The death toll in the Chhapra hooch tragedy, due to the consumption of spurious liquor, in Bihar’s Saran district has rose to 39 on Thursday.

A rapid surge in the death toll of victims dying after drinking spurious liquor is seen after the incident took place on Wednesday.

#UPDATE | Bihar: The death toll in the Chapra hooch tragedy rises to 39. — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

There are 47 people admitted here, out of them some with minor symptoms were treated & later went home. Many had effects on vision due to toxins. Treatment is underway if required we will refer them to Sadar hospital, said Dr Sanjay Kumar, Primary Health Centre.

Bihar | There are 47 people admitted here, out of them some with minor symptoms were treated & later went home. Many had effects on vision due to toxins. Treatment is underway if required we will refer them to Sadar hospital: Dr Sanjay Kumar, Primary Health Centre pic.twitter.com/E2bvhidOQ4 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2022

If someone consumes liquor, they will die, says Nitish Kumar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Thursday told media persons waiting for his reaction on the 39 deaths so far in the Chhapra hooch tragedy that if “someone consumes spurious liquor, they will die” as he came under heavy pressure on his alleged failed excise policy.

Defending the liquor ban in Bihar, he said that the state’s prohibition policy has benefitted several people and a large number of people have given up drinking alcohol due to his measures.

The chief minister also said: “I am ready to give Rs 1 lakh each to people to start their own work. We’ll raise the amount if needed, but nobody should get involved in the liquor business.”

The sale and consumption of alcohol were banned in Bihar by the Nitish Kumar government in April 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the state assembly

Earlier on Wednesday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar lost his cool in the state assembly when leaders of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) attacked his government over several deaths due to spurious liquor in Saran district’s Chhapra area.

The Janata Dal-United chief slammed the BJP for protesting the deaths as Leader of Opposition Vijay Kumar Sinha questioned the state’s liquor ban policy since 2016.

Nitish Kumar lost his temper in the House and screamed at the BJP MLAs ”Sharabi ho gaye ho tum… (you are drunk)”

Protesting against the incident, Bihar opposition lawmakers also staged a demonstration outside the state assembly later.

