Zomato ventures into web streaming with original shows; Sanjeev Kapoor, Sumukhi Suresh roped in to host series

Restaurant aggregator and food delivery app Zomato is now venturing into content and video streaming with as many as 18 original shows. The shows will be made available on the latest version of the Zomato app from 16 September.

Check out the announcement here

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Zomato: "We will make video content too" pic.twitter.com/pGAX7GTttp — Zomato India (@ZomatoIN) September 13, 2019

According to a Livemint report, the length of these videos will range from three to 15 minutes and will mostly be shot in the vertical frame to ensure portrait mode viewing. Further, the shows will be either in Hindi or in English.

All Zomato Originals, that include comedy, reality, fiction, advice and celebrity interviews will be centred around food, " but with a twist”, according to Zomato. Several popular faces have been roped in for these shows, including celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor, comedians Sumukhi Suresh and Sahil Shah, Janice Sequeira, the former members of comedy group SnG — Neville Shah, Aadar Malik and Kautuk Srivastava.

In Banake Dikha with Sumukhi Suresh, the comedian will introduce viewers to basic recipes in a hilarious manner.

Sanjeev Kapoor's show, Food and You with Sanjeev Kapoor, will see the chef bust popular myths about food and health in short, 3-minute videos.

Janice Sequeira will take viewers inside celebrity kitchens in her show, Starry meals with Janice. The show will feature Diana Penty, Tapsee Pannu, Aditi Rao Hydari, Rajkummar Rao and Armaan Malik, among others.

“We are constantly looking for new ways to engage our users around food. Most of our users visit our app several times a week. This presents us with an opportunity to further delight our users using Zomato Originals," Deepinder Goyal, CEO and Founder, Zomato said in a statement, obtained by the publication.

Updated Date: Sep 13, 2019 16:20:43 IST