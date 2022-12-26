The year 2022 was a year of prequels and sequels. From Thor: Love and Thunder to House of the Dragon, series and films that either took the story forward or told an earlier chapter kept the audiences entertained. Since most of the sequels and prequels that came out had successful first instalments that had already clicked with the audience and at the box office, their sequels and prequels did well too. Here is a list of popular sequels and prequels that dominated 2022.

The Rings of Power

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power is an American fantasy series that was developed by JD Payne and Patrick McKay. It was telecast on Amazon Prime Video and was based on JRR Tolkien’s novel The Lord of the Rings. It is set in the Second Age of Middle-earth.

House of the Dragon

House of the Dragon is an American series by George RR Martin and is a prequel to Game of Thrones (2011–2019). It is the second TV show in the A Song of Ice and Fire franchise which is set 200 years before the events of GOT. It shows the events that led to the decline of House of Targaryen.

Thor

The 29th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Thor: Love and Thunder is an American superhero film. Featuring the character Thor, played by Chris Hemsworth, it is produced by Marvel Studios. It is a sequel to Thor: Ragnarok (2017).

Top Gun

Starring Tom Cruise, Top Gun: Maverick is a 2022 American action drama film. It is a sequel to the 1986 film Top Gun. It has been directed by Joseph Kosinski and written by Ehren Kruger, Eric Warren Singer, and Christopher McQuarrie.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (2022) is a sequel to Black Panther (2018). Produced by Marvel Studios, it stars Letitia Wright. It is the story of heroes banding together to save their kingdom.

Avatar: The Way of Water

Science epic fiction Avatar: The Way of Water has been directed by James Cameron. It is the second film in the Avatar series. Avatar had come out in 2009. It stars Sam Worthington and Zoe Saldanha in leading roles. In the film, Jake Sully and Neytiri have formed a family and seek refuge due to threat from humans.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness is the sequel to the 2016 film Doctor Strange starring Benedict Cumberbatch and Elizabeth Olsen. Based on Marvel Comics, it has been produced by Marvel Studios.

Fantastic Beasts

The 2022 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore was directed by David Yates with a screenplay by JK Rowling and Steve Kloves. It is the sequel to Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018). It is the third film in the Fantastic Beasts film series.

Minions: The Rise of Gru

Minions: The Rise of Gru is a sequel to Minions (2015). The computer-animated comedy was produced by Illumination and distributed by Universal Pictures. It is the fifth entry in the Despicable Me franchise.

The Batman

The 2022 American superhero film The Batman is a reboot of the Batman film franchise. Directed by Matt Reeves, it stars Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/ Batman.

