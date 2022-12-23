From Harry & Meghan to House Of The Dragon, here are the best web series of 2022

We are not ashamed to admit that we have spent some hours on various OTT platforms. Okay, a lot! But can you blame us, when they are loaded with phenomenal shows? With the advent of varied OTT platforms, the consumption of web series has boomed making them the new hot topic in the entertainment industry. From tickling your funny bones with perfect comic timings to sending chills with horror, from making all experience hair-raising thrillers to tormenting fans with suspense, the year 2022 gave all many brilliant web series, which even successfully stood out several big screen releases. Therefore, as we are coming closer to the end of this year, the holiday season makes it the perfect opportunity to binge watch some of the most watched and popular series of the year, in case you haven’t watched them yet. So we have pulled together a list of popular web series of 2022:

Stranger Things Season 4

The Duffer Brothers once again swept us all off our feet, as they were back with the fourth season of the most popular Netflix series of all-time Stranger Things. And you know what Eleven & company delivered their best once again, with extreme hair-raising suspense, more drama, and on-point entertainment. Rated 8.7 on IMDb, season 4 of Stranger Things has garnered more than a billion hours of the watch on the OTT platform that too in the first 28 days of its release. Let’s cut to the chase. Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, and Winona Ryder among others, will not even give you a moment to blink.

The Crown Season 5

Exhibiting the reign of Queen Elizabeth II during the decade of the 90s, Peter Morgan, after a hiatus of two long years, was back with a power-packed season 5 of The Crown. One of the top-rated series on Netflix, season 5 of The Crown featured Imelda Staunton, Dominic West, Jonathan Pryce, Elizabeth Debicki, Olivia Williams, Jonny Lee Miller, Lesley Manville, and Salim Daw in prominent roles. And honestly, this should be on your must-watch list.

House Of The Dragon

Treating the Thronies across the globe like never before, the makers of Game Of Thrones, this year came up with the much-awaited prequel of one of the most popular series of all-time GOT. Released with much hype, House Of The Dragon truly surpassed all expectations with the top-notch production values, plot, characters, sets, and drama that left the fans tormented with never thought before suspense in the climax of the first season.

Wednesday

Need we say more? Jenna Ortega’s newest entry in the list has already set the internet ablaze. Well, the coming-of-age supernatural dark comedy is not only ruling social media but is also reigning on top of the most-watched list of the OTT platform. Fans have loved Wednesday Adams to such an extent that Wednesday has accumulated more than 1 billion hours of watch just in its first 19 days, making it Netflix’s No. 3 most popular series to date. It must be noted that it has more than a week left to keep adding more hours to its treasure.

Bridgerton Season 2

Loved even more than its first season, Netflix’s original series brought its second season of Bridgerton, earlier this year, and desperately awaited fans welcomed it with open arms. The series is loved to such an extent that both seasons have etched their places on the list of most watched on the OTT platform. With the second season leading the initial one, Bridgerton: Season 2 is standing tall with over 600 million hour views in its first 28 days of release.

Harry & Meghan

The explosive OTT debut of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle truly left the world stunned. Accumulating around a hundred million hours in its first week, Harry & Meghan turned out to be the most-watched docu-series on Netflix. While the show is far behind the top watches on the platform, the royal series wears the crown in the arena of docu-series. Moreover, in its first week of the premiere Harry & Meghan appeared in the Top 10 TV list in 85 nations and was standing tall as number one in the United Kingdom.

