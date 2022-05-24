The hugely awaited trailer of Marvel Studios' Big Ticket Cosmic Adventure Thor: Love and Thunder is out now!

Directed by Oscar-winning Taika Waititi, the film stars our favourite Avenger Thor aka Chris Hemsworth along with a stellar ensemble cast: Tessa Thompson, Natalie Portman and Christian Bale who makes his big MCU debut.

Marvel Studios Thor: Love and Thunder to release in Indian theatres on July 8 in English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Malayalam.

The first glimpse will be offering long-awaited clues to what’s in store for the God of Thunder. The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey, unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for inner peace. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who to Thor’s surprise inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark upon a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of the God Butcher’s vengeance and stop him before it’s too late. The film is directed by Waititi and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

