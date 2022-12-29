2022 has been a tough year for the entertainment industry, especially Bollywood. While the Hindi film industry struggled to make a mark at the box office, we saw the rise of Kannada, Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam across the country.

Here we go… #NaatuNaatu becomes to be shortlisted for the Academy Awards! THANK YOU everyone for supporting us throughout our journey ❤️#RRRForOscars #RRRMovie https://t.co/8VsXwhQ5C3 pic.twitter.com/E1pLfbCvGb — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 22, 2022

Since decades, we have seen that in the Indian film industry, it is Hindi movies that have been getting big numbers in the international markets. However, this year was dominated by south-Indian movies as RRR (Telugu) grabbed the 34th spot in Box Office Mojo’s highest-grosser list of 2022 with the collections of $102,701,245 followed by KGF 2 at 38th position (Kannda) which collected $89,123,940.

Big Bigger Biggest!!

We had planned for 120×170ft but it surpassed our expectations… We had to expand it to 135×190ft which covers an area of 25,650 Sqft which is the world record ️@TheNameIsYash#YashBOSS #KGF2 #KGFChapter2 pic.twitter.com/qJf0G0NhrK — Team Yash FC (@TeamYashFC) April 11, 2022

Apart from these two movies, Kamal Haasan-Vijay Sethupathi-Fahadh Faasil’s Vikram (Tamil) is at 72nd spot with $29,837,637 and Mani Ratnam’s multi-starrer Ponniyin Selvan: I at 87th spot with $21,876,105.

Bollywood movies, which made it to the list are Ranbir Kapoor-Amitabh Bachchan-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva at 58th rank with $50,164,785 followed by The Kashmir Files at 77th position with $24,821,898.

Talking about RRR, which is the highest-grossing Indian film of 2022 at the global box office, has garnered the Best Original song nomination in the 2023 Academy for its thumping energetic track Naatu Naatu. Other songs in the category include Nothing Is Lost from Avatar: The way Of Water, Lift Me Up from Blank Panther: Wakanda Forever, Hold My Hand from Top Gun: Maverick among others.

