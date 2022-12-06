After the humongous success of the Baahubali franchise, the expectations were sky-high from filmmaker SS Rajamouli and he surpassed all the expectations with RRR, which emerged as a universal blockbuster with collections of more than Rs 1200 crore at the worldwide box office.

After being a mega success during its theatrical run, RRR enjoyed further success on the international front with its OTT release as international audience, critics and filmmakers including Russo Brothers, Joseph Morgan, Scott Derrickson, James Gunn, Joe Dante, C Robert Cargill, Larry Karaszewski, Patton Oswalt, Joseph Morgan, Aaron Stewart-Ahn and others showered praises on the movie after watching it on Netflix.

With RRR getting all the global attention, it was pretty much evident that the Ram Charan & Jr NTR starrer will be India’s official entry to the Oscars. But to much surprise and disappointment, the jury sent Pan Nalin’s Chhello Show and we saw cinegoers slamming the members for their decision.

All said and done. RRR continued to garner the eyeballs of the international media for its gripping storytelling, high-octane action sequences, breath-taking stunts, powerful performances from the ensemble, high-energy dance numbers and strong emotional elements.

Later, we saw RRR team inviting Academy to consider it in ‘all categories.’ This decision by the makers garnered a solid response from movie lovers as they genuinely believe that the DVV Entertainment bankrolled project has a mighty chance to bag the Academy trophy.

CONGRATULATIONS !!! @ssrajamouli Garu 🙏🏼on winning the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle Award for Best Director!

Well deserved.. Thank you for taking Indian Cinema to Global level..@nyfcc #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/UgMYrGHydI — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) December 4, 2022

Amid all these conversations, SS Rajamouli bagged the Best Director Award at the prestigious New York Film Critics Circle awards 2022 beating celebrated filmmakers like Steven Spielberg, (The Fabelmans), Sarah Polley (Women Talking), Todd Field (TAR), the Daniels (Everything Everywhere All At Once), and Damien Chazelle (Babylon).

To be honest, there are maximum chances that if a person wins the Best Director trophy at New York Film Critics Circle, he or she will also bag Oscars in the same category. Well, with this win, the hopes of several Indians are now dependent on SS Rajamouli. This is by far, the maximum we have come close to the Oscars. From Lagaan to Mother India, Indian cinema has made its presence felt in the Academy but with RRR, it looks that this time it will make history.

We RRR elated… 🤩 The cast and crew of #RRRMovie bags the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award! We’d like to thank the @HCAcritics jury for recognising #RRRMovie ! pic.twitter.com/j5S8B2Rgvq — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 6, 2022

Apart from making a mark in the New York Film Critics Circle, RRR has also won the Best International Picture trophy at Atlanta Film Critics Circle and Saturn Awards. The cast and crew of the film also bagged the prestigious HCA Spotlight Winner Award.

