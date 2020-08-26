Yash resumes shooting for KGF: Chapter 2 in Bengaluru; Prakash Raj also joins set

KGF: Chapter 2 also stars Sanjay Dutt, Malavika Avinash, Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag.

The cast and crew of KGF: Chapter 2 have resumed production on the film. Lead actor Yash was joined by actor-politician Malavika Avinash, who plays news channel head Deepa Hegde, and shared pictures from the shooting. She wrote that the team has finally returned to the set after a six-month-long break due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Times of India writes that the shooting of KGF: Chapter 2 is taking place at Kanteerava Studios in Bengaluru. The report mentions that the makers are left to complete 20 percent of the film. After the unit concludes filming at the Bengaluru studio, they will shoot some crucial scenes at Lalitha Mahal in Mysuru.

Here is her post

After 6 full months...the COVID break is broken...Shooting today! Feels like a rebirth! Guess which film???!!!😊😊😊 pic.twitter.com/nHRiiIejMX — Malavika Avinash (@MalavikaBJP) August 26, 2020

Prakash Raj also shared photos from the set. In one image, the actor has a grey look, wears a suit jacket and is seated behind a desk. He leans on a typewriter and behind him are piles of what look like newspapers.

Here is his post

Start Camera..Action... BACK TO WORK.. pic.twitter.com/LzFFhJrsjG — Prakash Raj (@prakashraaj) August 26, 2020

Director Prashanth Neel also shared his excitement of returning to the film's set and thanked fans for their enthusiasm.

Sanjay Dutt will be joining the film in the second installment, and will feature him as the main antagonist. Earlier this year, the makers had revealed a poster featuring Dutt as Adheera. The sequel will also star Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, and Anant Nag.

KGF: Chapter 1 opened to widespread success across India. Featuring Yash in the lead, the narrative follows an underdog who later becomes a dangerous gangster. The film was Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar's Excel Entertainment's debut into Kannada territories as a production house. They are scheduled to back and distribute the sequel as well.

KGF: Chapter 2 is produced by Vijay Kiragandur under his banner Hombale Films. It will be released in five languages — Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam. It was earlier scheduled to hit cinemas in October, but due to the hiatus in filming, the makers are expected to announce a new release date.