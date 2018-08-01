You are here:

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se song 'Little Little' has Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby make drunken merry

Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se dropped a new song from its soundtrack titled 'Little Little'. Musician Hardy Sandhu, a well-known name in the Punjabi music circuit, has produced a peppy number for the film.

'Little Little', featuring Dharmendra, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, sees the trio enter a disco-cum-bar of sorts where they have a 'little' too much to drink.

With a catchy phrase of "Mein litre litre pee gaya bhai little little karke", Hardy's music taps onto the popular 'dance-number' space.

Dharmendra looks dapper shaking a leg with his two sons in a flashy jacket and a party hat. Enjoying the inebriation, he chugs Tequila and Vodka shots with complete abandon. The 82-year-old actor is even seen giving his voice for a portion of Sandhu's rap in the song.

Sunny and Bobby are given equal screen space with the two brothers reveling in the effects of alcohol. Sunny, generally serious and sombre, is depicted in a carefree light with audiences even getting to see his famous leg-thumping dance move.

A sequel to 2011's Yamla Pagla Deewana, Yamla Pagla Deewana Phir Se is produced by Sunny Deol, Kamayani Punia Sharma, Aarushi Malhotra and Jayantila Gada (Pen India Limited).

The film is slated to release on 31 August, 2018.

Updated Date: Aug 01, 2018 13:28 PM