You are here:

Y-Films announces anthology film, Pyaar Actually, starring Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim

Y-films, a subsidiary of Yash Raj Films studio that focuses on young-oriented content, has announced their upcoming venture, Pyaar Actually, most likely inspired by the Hollywood film Love Actually, starring Hugh Grant, Liam Neeson, Emma Thompson and Colin Firth.

Pyaar Actually boasts of a stellar cast that includes Bhumi Pednekar, Riteish Deshmukh, Saqib Salim, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Anya Singh, Saurabh Shukla, Supriya Pilgaonkar, Mandira Bedi and Dipannita Sharma.

As per an Asian Age report, Pyaar Actually, set in Mumbai, is an anthology film comprising four short stories showcasing relationships at different stages — a dating couple, an about-to-be married pair, a duo at the cusp of parenthood and a couple who have been married for over 40 years.

The project has been written, produced & directed by Ashish Patil. Moreover, it has been selected for London Raindance Film Festival and the Mumbai Film Festival (MAMI) this year.

Y-Films has recently come up with 6 Pack Band 2.0, where singer Neha Kakkar crooned to 'Isspeshal Yaari Song’, geared towards raising awareness about mental health.

While Bhumi Pednekar will be next seen in Anurag Kashyap's Womaniya, Karan Johar's magnus opus Takht and Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya, Riteish Deshmukh is currently shooting for the fourth instalment of the Houseful franchise, directed by Sajid Khan.

Updated Date: Oct 04, 2018 15:19 PM