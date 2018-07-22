Housefull 4: Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh starrer wraps up first shooting schedule in London

The first schedule of shooting for upcoming Bollywood comedy film Housefull 4 has been wrapped up. Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment, which is producing the movie, made the announcement on Twitter.

The shooting of the film commenced on 9 July. The movie stars Akshay Kumar, Bobby Deol, and Riteish Deshmukh while Heropanti star Kriti Sanon will be making her debut in a comic role. Kriti Kharbanda of Veere Di Wedding fame will also be seen in this movie. The film, which is being directed by Sajid Khan, is the fourth film of the Housefull series and is based on the theme of reincarnation. Khan also shared a few photographs with the team.

The film will be released in 2D, conventional 3D and IMAX 3D on 25 October 2019, coinciding with Diwali.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

