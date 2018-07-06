Bhumi Pednekar on starring in Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya: 'My most difficult, yet fulfilling role'

Bhumi Pednekar, who is high on the success of Netflix's Lust Stories, gave an interview to DNA and spoke about her upcoming role in the multi-starrer movie Sonchiriya and how she prepared for the role of a dacoit.

Bhumi was recently seen in Zoya Akhtar’s short movie in the anthology Lust Stories and was praised for her realistic performance. Speaking to DNA about Sonchiriya, the actress said, "This is one film where people have come together with the intention of just being part of a lovely story. Everyone was trying to ace what they were supposed to do. I’ve never seen a set like that, where people were so calm and happy."

Sonchiriya required the entire team to camp in Chambal for months to wrap up the project. Bhumi says that the movie was shot in extreme weather conditions in the middle of nowhere. The actress says that she returned from the shoot with her skin peeling off, but nothing deterred her. Sonchiriya, Bhumi says, has been her most difficult, yet fulfilling role.

Bhumi did not speak about her character in Sonchiriya, but her look from the movie reveals that she is playing a dacoit. The Shubh Mangal Saavdhan actress further said that people have never seen Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee or her looking the way they do in Sonchiriya, and that they will either be pleasantly surprised or taken aback.

Talking about what to expect from the movie, Bhumi says once the trailer is out, viewers will understand the kind of work that has gone into it. She further adds that every movie is tough, but for Sonchiriya the team prepped for four months. Bhumi also said that she, along with co-star Sushant Singh Rajput, never went up to the monitor to check how a shot had turned out.

Abhishek Chaubey, who directed Ishqiya, Dedh Ishqiya and Udta Punjab, is known for making his movies realistic. Like his earlier works, Sonchiriya, too, will have swear words. Bhumi says she does not think abusing is a big deal as that is how people talk in smaller parts of India.

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2018 14:39 PM