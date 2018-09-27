Anurag Kashyap's Womaniya, starring Taapsee Pannu, Bhumi Pednekar, to go on floors in January 2019

The shooting of sports drama Womaniya, starring Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead, will begin in January 2019, reports Mumbai Mirror. It is a biopic about octogenarians Chandro and her sister-in-law Prakashi Tomar of Uttar Pradesh, who are the world's oldest sharpshooters.

"The team will be leaving for Uttar Pradesh, where the story is based, for a month-long schedule. Both actresses begin prep in the next few days and they are looking to wrap up the film by March," a source close to the project told the publication.

The film will mark writer Tushar Hiranandani's (Dishoom, Ek Villain, ABCD 2 and Grand Masti) directorial debut. Anurag Kashyap is co-producing the film with Shibasish Sarkar and Nidhi Parmar.

It was previously reported that Kriti Sanon was going to be seen as the parallel female lead but according to Times of India, she had to exit the film owing to other projects : Sajid Khan's comedy Housefull 4, Ashutosh Gowarikar's historical drama Panipat and Arjun Patiala, also starring Diljeet Dosanjh.

Pannu was last seen in Kashyap's directorial Manmarziyaan with Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal. She has also starred in a sports drama, Soorma, about hockey player Sandeep Singh played by Dosanjh. Pednekar was a part of Netflix's anthology Lust Stories. Her upcoming releases include Abhishek Chaubey's Sonchiriya.

Updated Date: Sep 27, 2018 12:51 PM