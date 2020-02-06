World Famous Lover trailer: Vijay Deverakonda plays four different types of lovers in director Kranthi Madhav's film

The official trailer of Vijay Deverakonda's next film World Famous Lover was released on 6 February (Thursday). Last seen in 2019's Dear Comrade, and Meeku Maathrame Cheptha in a cameo, the actor has returned to the screen with this love story. The feature is written and directed by Kranthi Madhav.

The 2 minute long trailer shows the actor romance Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. World Famous Love touches upon his love story as a young adult, his relationship with his wife, an affair gone awry with his boss and how he charms Leite, a foreigner. The trailer does not reveal whether these are four different stories or whether all these incidents occur in one man's life.

Watch the trailer here

I knew this was going to be my last love story, so we decided to make this one of its kind. Filled with all kinds of love. I present to you, #WorldFamousLover! Releasing this Valentine's Day - Feb 14th.#WFLTrailer - https://t.co/p86vDMb8PG — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) February 6, 2020

World Famous Lover shows a belligerent and unkempt Deverakonda, an avatar his fans are acquainted with from his Arjun Reddy days. The trailer not just teases the highs of his character's relationships with all these women, but also depicts the lows. The clip ends with the actor in a brutal fight sequence which leave him bleeding profusely.

"The only way to overcome this emotional agony is by bleeding like this. Now I literally feel the pain, " he can be heard saying.

Bankrolled by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercial, the film is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who has also helmed Onamalu (2012), Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015), and Ungarala Rambabu (2017). The cinematography has been handled by Jayakrishna Gummadi. The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar, who had earlier worked with Deverakonda in Geetha Govindam (2018). Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is attached as the editor.

The actor currently has a number of projects lined up. In December 2019, Deverakonda announced his next, tentatively titled VD12, on producer Dil Raju's birthday with Majili director Shiva Nirvana at the helm.

Apart from this, he will also be reportedly seen playing Sobhan Babu in Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic of former actor-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, who served as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role. Deverakonda has also been cast in Puri Jagannath's directorial tentatively titled Fighter, which will mark his Hindi film debut.

World Famous Lover is slated to release on 14 February.

Updated Date: Feb 06, 2020 18:26:08 IST