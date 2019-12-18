Vijay Deverakonda announces VD12, film with Majili director Shiva Narvana on producer Dil Raju's birthday

Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda has announced his next, tentatively titled VD12, on producer Dil Raju's birthday. The movie will be directed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana, the actor adds.

Happy Birthday Raju sir

Blockbuster Gift loading! With love and respect,

Shiva Nirvana & Vijay Deverakonda. pic.twitter.com/8EUeU4DFpc — Vijay Deverakonda (@TheDeverakonda) December 18, 2019

Director Shiva Nirvana says he is "excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy."

Happy to announce on the occasion of our beloved producer Dilraju sir birthday!

My heartfull wishes to him

excited and looking forward to work with my dear rowdy@TheDeverakonda @SVC_official #VD12 #shivanirvana4 pic.twitter.com/i8K5wqF0nQ — Shiva nirvana (@ShivaNirvana) December 18, 2019

The actor currently has a number of projects lined up. He will be next seen in World Famous Lover, where he will be seen alongside Raashi Khanna, Aishwarya Rajesh, Catherine Tresa, and Izabelle Leite. The anthology drama has been written and directed by Kranthi Madhav, and will release on 14 February, 2020, on the occasion of Valentine's Day.

Apart from this, he will also be reportedly seen playing Sobhan Babu in Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic of former actor-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, who served as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.

He has also reportedly been cast in Puri Jagannath's untitled next, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Dil Raju, on the other hand, has bankrolled several successful Telugu movies,. including Mahesh Babu-starrer Maharshi, F2 - Fun and Frustration, Dil, Arya, Bhadra, Bommarillu, Parugu, Kotha Bangaru Lokam, Brindavanam, Mr. Perfect, Seethamma Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu, Yevadu, and Sathamanam Bhavati. His forthcoming projects include V, action thriller starring Nani, Sudheer Babu, Nivetha Thomas, and Aditi Rao Hydari in the lead. The film is slated to released on 25 March, 2020 on Telugu new year.

Updated Date: Dec 18, 2019 11:55:02 IST