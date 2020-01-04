World Famous Lover teaser sees Vijay Deverakonda channel his Arjun Reddy avatar as a jilted and angry lover

The makers of Vijay Deverakonda-starrer World Famous Lover have unveiled the first teaser of the film. From the looks of it, it seems the actor has donned his Arjun Reddy avatar yet again.

The movie features four female leads, essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. World Famous Lover marks Aishwarya and Izabelle's Telugu film debut.

The minute-long teaser shows Deverakonda in four different avatars. In one segment, he is shown as a worker in a coal mine. Rajesh is seen as a homemaker, and Izabelle Leite portrays a pilot in the movie.

In passing glimpses, it is indicated Deverakonda's character is a jilted lover. The closing moments see the actor wailing and howling, trying to convince his lover he indeed loved her.

Check out the teaser of World Famous Lover here

Bankrolled by KA Vallabha under the banner of Creative Commercial, the film is directed by Kranthi Madhav, who has also helmed Onamalu (2012), Malli Malli Idhi Rani Roju (2015), and Ungarala Rambabu (2017). The cinematography has been handled by Jayakrishna Gummadi. The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar, who had earlier worked with Vijay in Geetha Govindam (2018). Kotagiri Venkateswara Rao is the editor of World Famous Lover.

The actor currently has a number of projects lined up. In December 2019, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next, tentatively titled VD12, on producer Dil Raju's birthday. The movie will be directed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana.

Apart from this, he will also be reportedly seen playing Sobhan Babu in Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic of former actor-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, who served as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.

He has also been reportedly cast in Puri Jagannath's untitled next, opposite Janhvi Kapoor. However, no official announcement has been made yet.

Updated Date: Jan 04, 2020 11:37:27 IST