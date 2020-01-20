You are here:

Vijay Deverakonda's Hindi debut reportedly titled Fighter; Karan Johar-produced film goes on floors

Vijay Deverakonda has started shooting for his next film with director Puri Jagannadh, the makers announced on Monday. Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma Productions have joined the project as production partners.

This will be a pan India film to be made in Hindi and all south Indian languages, a press release issued by the makers said.

Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali and Getup Srinu are also part of the cast.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror, Ronit revealed that the project which has just rolled is titled Fighter. “It is a pan-India action film that will feature a lot of mixed martial arts and will be shot extensively in the next six months,” the actor informed, adding that besides Mumbai, they will also be shooting in some foreign locations.

Deverakonda, best known for films such as Arjun Reddy and Dear Comrade underwent rigorous training and flew to Thailand to learn mixed martial arts and other fight forms.

The film, presented by Dharma Productions, billed as an action-entertainer will be jointly produced by Jagannadh, Johar, Mehta and Charmme Kaur.

Deverakonda will also be seen next in World Famous Lover as an angry and jilted lover. The film features four female leads, essayed by Aishwarya Rajesh, Izabelle Leite, Catherine Tresa, and Raashi Khanna. World Famous Lover marks Rajesh and Leite's Telugu film debut.

In December 2019, Vijay Deverakonda announced his next, tentatively titled VD12, on producer Dil Raju's birthday. The movie will be directed by Majili director Shiva Nirvana.

Apart from this, he will also be reportedly seen playing Sobhan Babu in Thalaivi, the trilingual biopic of former actor-turned politician J Jayalalithaa, who served as a Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. The film stars Kangana Ranaut in the titular role.

(With inputs from Press Trust of India)

Updated Date: Jan 21, 2020 12:29:25 IST