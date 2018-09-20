Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg to reportedly script TV series featuring Marvel's female superheroes

Marvel fans have a reason to rejoice again, following the news of Disney developing new series based on popular Marvel characters for its streaming service. It is being reported that ABC is developing a new Marvel series focused on female superheroes.

Deadline reports that ABC has given production commitment to the yet-untitled series, which is likely to feature lesser-known Marvel characters like of A-Force, Lady Liberators, and Fearless Defenders.

Wonder Woman writer Allan Heinberg will be penning the show; she will also be executive producing it along with Marvel Television’s Jeph Loeb.

It was reported on 19 September that Disney was planning a number of limited series for its streaming service, including standalone shows for Loki and Scarlet Witch. As per the earlier report, actors Tom Hiddleston and Elizabeth Olsen, who essay the role of the Asgardian god, Loki, and Wanda Maximoff aka Scarlett Witch in the Marvel Cinematic Universe respectively, are expected to reprise their role for the small screen.

Marvel TV, headed by Jeph Loeb, is behind the Marvel series including Netflix's Jessica Jones, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Punisher and ABC’s Agents of SHIELD.

MCU chief Kevin Feige will be producing the Disney shows through Marvel Studios.

