Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. creator Joss Whedon's Victorian drama The Nevers gets straight-to-series order at HBO

Joss Whedon, creator of several successful television shows like Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Firefly, Dollhouse, and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., is returning to the small screen with a straight-to-series order at HBO for Victorian drama The Nevers, as reported by Variety. The report also states that The Nevers landed at HBO amid a competitive situation with multiple bidders, including streaming giant Netflix.

The Nevers has been described as an epic science-fiction drama about a gang of Victorian women who find themselves with unusual abilities, relentless enemies, and a mission that might change the world. Whedon will serve as writer, director, executive producer and showrunner on The Nevers.

The Nevers marks Whedon's return to the small screen and the first show he has created since Dollhouse. Whedon's show comes a day after Netflix broke HBO's 18-year record of being the most-nominated network at the Emmys. HBO now has the first original series from genre favorites Whedon and J.J. Abrams. The Last Jedi producer Abrams has the sci-fi drama Demimonde, which is the first show he's written since Alias. HBO is also developing Alan Moore's graphic novel Watchmen with Damon Lindelof.

"We have long been fans of the incredibly talented and prolific Joss Whedon and we can’t think of a better project than The Nevers with which to welcome him to the HBO family," HBO programming president Casey Bloys said. "We look forward to meeting the strange, multifaceted characters of The Nevers, to learn their stories, see them in action and share them with our viewers. We’re honored that Joss chose HBO as the place to build his ambitious new world and we are excited to get started."

Updated Date: Jul 14, 2018 15:54 PM