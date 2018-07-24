Marvel's Iron Fist season 2 to release on Netflix on 7 September, will introduce Alice Eve as villain Typhoid Mary

Season 2 for Marvel's Iron Fist would be released on 7 September on Netflix, the streaming giant announced at the San Diego Comic Con 2018. This was accompanied with a teaser of the show's upcoming season, where Danny was seen fighting on the streets of New York.

The panel featured Iron Fist actors Finn Jones, who essays the role of Danny Rand, Jessica Henwick, who plays Colleen Wing, as well as guest star Simone Missick, who plays Misty Knight.

It was also announced that Alice Eve, also present on the panel, will be introduced in the show as Mary Walker a.k.a. Typhoid Mary, a villain with multiple personalities and psionic abilities dismissing speculations that Eve would be playing Lady Gorgon, as stated by a comicbook.com report.

While the first season of the show was not well received by critics as compared to other Marvel shows on Netflix, it was one of the most watched shows on Marvel TV, as per a report by The Verge.

Danny Finn has appeared in two more Netflix-Marvel shows: the miniseries of The Defenders and guest starred in the Luke Cage season 2, report by Gadgets 360 stated.

The twitter account for Iron Fist also revealed the trailer on 20 July:

Updated Date: Jul 24, 2018 11:39 AM