Watch: Luke Cage season 2 trailer is packed with wild action sequences, details about new villian Bushmaster

The trailer for Netflix's second season of Luke Cage is out, and it's packed with wild action sequences and, of course, a rage-filled Luke Cage.

The new Luke Cage trailer gives us more details about the villains that the bulletproof hero of Harlem will be facing this time. Queen-pin Mariah Dillard returns with the 'hard rocks', who, as Bobby Fish puts it, now fear Cage as “the ghetto boogeyman of their nightmares.”

Watch the trailer here:

There are new challenges to be faced by Luke Cage this time around. Luke Cage will have to fight Bushmaster; the super strong, bulletproof match to his own powers. Bushmaster’s powers may also be the result of an experiment (just like Luke Cage's), and a mirror of Cage's own abilities. This will bring out Cage's old merciless side.

In the trailer Claire Temple expresses her concerns about it but Luke dismisses it by saying, “sometimes brutality gets sh*t done.” We also see that Cage will accompany the now bionic-armed Misty Knight as her sidekick.

Luke Cage stars Mike Colter as the titular character, Simone Missick as Misty Knight, Rosario Dawson as Claire Temple, Alfre Woodard as Mariah Dillard, Theo Rossi as Shades, Mustafa Shakir as Bushmaster, Gabrielle Dennis as Tilda Johnson, Thomas Q. Jones as Comanche, Finn Jones as Iron Fist, Reg E. Cathey as James Lucas, Danny Johnson as Benjamin Donovan, and Ron Cephas Jones as Bobby Fish.

Luke Cage season 2 will premiere on Netflix on June 22nd.

Updated Date: May 08, 2018 12:53 PM