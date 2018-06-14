Wonder Woman 1984 first look: Patty Jenkins releases stills of Gal Gadot, teases return of Steve Trevor

DC's 2017 outing Wonder Woman, starring Gal Gadot as the Amazon princess Diana, brought fortune knocking at the door of the production house that had been lagging behind a lot in comparison to its rival Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). The film not only raked in huge moolah at the box office but also was lauded for the portrayal of a woman superhero in commercial mainstream Hollywood cinema.

Since then, the expectations from the announced sequel to the film has soared only higher with every passing day. Director Patty Jenkins revealed pictures from the upcoming film on social media.

It was already reported that the sequel will be based in the US, unlike the 2017 film which had England as its setting during World War I. Jenkins hinted that the sequel will be titled Wonder Woman 1984, as it will be set during the same year.

With Chris Pine's (Steve Trevor, Wonder Woman's romantic mortal counterpart) revival in the film, fans can expect a lot to get unearthed in the upcoming film. Kristen Wiig has been roped in the film to play the villainous Cheetah while Game of Thrones and Narcos-fame actor Pedro Pascal will portray a role kept under wraps so far.

The 2017 film Wonder Woman minted an estimated $821.8 million globally (as per Box Office Mojo's report) and is considered to be the highest grossing film ever helmed by a female director. Wonder Woman 1984 will be DC Extended Universe's sixth installment after Man of Steel, Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Suicide Squad, Wonder Woman and Justice League.

Wonder Woman 1984 is slated to hit the screens on 1 November, 2019.

Updated Date: Jun 14, 2018 09:26 AM