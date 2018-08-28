Wonder Woman 1984: Ranchi Diaries actor Soundarya Sharma clarifies rumours of her joining cast

Ranchi Diaries actress Soundarya Sharma has clarified rumours about her bagging a role in the DC superhero film, titled Wonder Woman 1984, starring Gal Gadot.

In a report from the Times of India, the actor has claimed that she went to New York a few months ago to audition for certain roles out of which Wonder Woman 1984 was one. However, she added, there was no official call which confirmed her role in the film.

Saundarya's initial statement to Indo-Asian News Service said, "This I can say is a 'dream coming true' situation. It's exhilarating to be a part of such a larger than life character film where you get to play your dream role. I have always dreamt of playing such a character and idolised it." was clarified by the actress as well.

"When I read reports that I have aparently been finalised for a role in Wonder Woman, I was amazed, shocked and confused! I would be the happiest if I would get to work in my favourite film, but nothing has been finalized yet," said the actress who has been flooded by wishes and congratulatory messages from relatives.

Directed by Patty Jenkins, the film also stars Chris Pine. The Wonder Woman sequel is scheduled to hit the screens in 2019.

Updated Date: Aug 29, 2018 17:31 PM