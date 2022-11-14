There is a difference between looking fit and being fit, which many fail to understand. Today, everyone wants to look good and muscular by having a fitter body. But, one needs to be careful while gymming. Do not do any high-intensity exercises if you have any underlying health conditions. It in the rat race for looking good many end up in over exercising, using steroids, and switching from normal diet to diet supplements.

TV actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi who passed away on Friday apparently he suffered cardiac arrest. He was at the gym when he collapsed and fell on the ground. He was rushed to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, where doctors tried to revive him for 45 minutes, but he couldn’t be saved.

Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multi specialty Hospital, Mumbai says, “People who exercise rigorously tend to develop coronary artery calcification (CAC) over time. Doing high-intensity exercises can raise the chances of sudden cardiac arrest in individuals with underlying cardiac diseases like coronary heart disease.”

Not just celebrities, many youngsters try to follow the trends set by their favourite stars. They wish to have the bodies like their lovable stars exactly. Moreover, some do it to flaunt their body on social media merely to gain attention and likes. So, that’s the reason they start working out. But, do not set any unrealistic expectations. While many are just obsessed to get fitter bodies

Dr Narayan Gadkar adds, “It is better to speak to the doctor before you initiate any fitness routine. Also, stop immediately once you feel body pain, soreness or breathlessness.”

Connection of high protein diet and health supplements with heart dieses

It is not yet known whether too much protein can damage the heart by inviting heart failure. Dr Narayan Gadkar says, “It is best to consult doctors before taking health supplements. Avoid taking protein supplements or steroids as they have negative consequences on the body. It is better to eat a well-balanced diet.”

Using drugs for increasing stamina to exercise

Some may be using drugs to enhance their performance in the gym. Using drugs can lead to serious problems in your cardiovascular system. Drugs can change the way of functioning of the heart and raise the heart rate or slow it down. One can also have heart failure and cardiomyopathy due to the unmonitored use of drugs. Damage to one’s heart muscle or the heart’s ability to beat normally is seen due to the misuse of drugs.

Dr Narayan Gadkar advices to those who are using them is to stop doing so immediately. “Why do you need drugs for high performance? Rather master the technique, form and practice regularly. Also, don’t forget that good bodies are made in the kitchen. So, eat well.”

Using medicines to increase the metabolism

If you are one of those who are taking such medicines, then you are doing it all wrong. Dr Narayan Gadkar further adds, “These medicines will lead to serious side effects like kidney or liver problems. It is better to boost the metabolism naturally by drinking water and green tea, exercising daily in moderation, adding a good amount of protein to the diet, and avoiding crash diets.”

