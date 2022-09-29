Bollywood has a long history of heart attacks. On World Heart Day we take a look at what causes heart attack and how it can be avoided. Comedian Raju Srivastava, passed away aged 58, at Delhi’s AIIMS hospital this month (September 21) 41 days after he suffered a heart attack while exercising at a gym. He was admitted for a very long time to AIIMS hospital in Delhi.

Actor Sidharth Shukla passed away due to a heart attack at 40 last years in the month of September. Heart disease incidences among youngsters are rising at a rapid rate in the country for the last few years. Looking good with all the bulked up muscles and going to the gym regularly when your body and mind is tired doesn’t mean you are healthy.

We lost one of Bollywood’s finest singers Krishnakumar Kunnat, popularly known as KK when he compained of chest pain right after performing in a concert in Nazrul Manch, Kolkata on May 31. He mistook it to be just an acidity problem. Though he was immediately rushed to the hospital, he couldn’t be saved. Balika Vadhu actor Sidharth Shukla succumbed to a sudden heart attack on September 2 last year. He was a fitness freak and a regular smoker too which is a deadly combination. Remember Brahma Swaroop Mishra of Mirzapur fame. He was found dead in his bathroom. It is true that cases of heart attacks are rising amongst the young population.

Vulnerable young hearts

According to The World Economic Forum, 50 percent of people who die at a young age die of diabetes and heart disease. So, what makes young hearts so vulnerable? Dr Narayan Gadkar, Consultant Cardiologist, Zen Multi specialty Hospital, Mumbai says, “Heart disease is not limited to older people anymore. Now, even youngsters are getting heart attacks. Hence, heart disease is becoming common among youngsters nowadays. Currently, various factors can induce heart problems in youngsters. A sedentary lifestyle, family history, unmanaged diabetes, hypertension or high levels of cholesterol and triglycerides, and stress, are seen in a majority of people in their 20s, 30s, and 40s. Did you know? Just staying in shape, building muscles, and going to the gym does not mean one is healthy and disease-free. There are many reasons like lifestyle disorders, lack or more of physical activity, and stressful life, that lead to heart attacks. However, following an unhealthy lifestyle inclusive of lack of sleep, alcohol consumption, smoking, consuming excess supplements, and over-exercising can take a toll on the heart.”

Over-exercising and heart attacks

Dr Narayan Gadkar adds that over-exercising can cause pressure on the heart and invite heart problems like a sudden heart attack. He says, “One should exercise (brisk walk) for around 45 minutes 5 times a week. But in order to build muscles, and look rugged and bulky, one is exercising for a longer time and in a manner that is not healthy or sustainable. Moreover, to get a muscular body in a shorter span of time, a large number of people swear by processed protein or health supplements loaded with steroids that cause muscle breakage and can weaken one’s heart. Hence, too much normal protein pressurizes the kidneys and shoots blood pressure which can lead to a heart attack.

Many youngsters are having comorbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, and high cholesterol but they tend to ignore them. They don’t keep a check on these comorbidities and face consequences. Many youngsters also ignore warning signs such as chest pain, irregular heartbeat, palpitation, and constant sweating by thinking of it as an acidity issue. This can make them fall prey to a heart attack or cardiac arrest and they can even lose their lives. So, one should go for regular check-ups without fail and especially if they have heart related symptoms.

