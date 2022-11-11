In yet another unfortunate piece of news, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi passed away at the age of 46 after he collapsed in the gym during his workout. The news was shared by Viral Bhayani on his Instagram account.

He wrote- “Shocking news about actor #siddhantsuryavanshi who was earlier known as Anand Suryavanshi. According to the early news that we got is that he had an heart attack while working out in the gym. We have lost a lot of young people this year. Don’t know why this is happening as he was always so fit as had met him several times with his wife Alesia. Condolences to his family. OM Shanti.”

Have a look at the post:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Jay Bhanushali also shared an Instagram story to pay his condolences to the actor:

Earlier this year, celebrities like Raju Srivastava and KK have also passed away after heart attacks. Last year, we lost Siddharth Shukla due to a heart attack too. Vir’s was seen in pivotal roles in shows like Kasautii Zindagii Kay, Krishna Arjun, Kya Dill Mein Hai among more. His last projects include TV shows Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti and Ziddi Dil.

