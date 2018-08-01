Will John Abraham replace Aamir Khan in Sarfarosh sequel? Film may revolve around Naxal movement in India

Aamir Khan's 1999 action thriller Sarfarosh, directed by John Matthew Matthan, may get a sequel soon. However, instead of Khan, Mid-Day reports that John Abraham might play the protagonist ACP Ajay Singh Rathod.

The publication also quoted a source close to the project, "Abraham and Matthan are in advance talks for the film. The sequel will revolve around the Naxal movement and red corridor in India. The first instalment touched upon this topic in passing. There is a possibility that it will take off from there."

Matthan, when asked about this development, has denied finalising any actor. He said that the scripting of Sarfarosh 2 is still ongoing and it was too early to divulge any details. He also added that he could not confirm the cast yet and was still in talks with a few actors.

Apart from Khan, Sarfarosh had Sonali Bendre and Naseeruddin Shah in pivotal roles.

Abraham has starred in several patriotic action films in the past including Force, Force 2, Madras Cafe, Dishoom, and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. His upcoming films RAW: Romeo Akbar Walter with Jackie Shroff, Satyamev Jayate alongside debutant Aisha Sharma and Manoj Bajpayee, and Batla House opposite Saif Ali Khan will also have the same theme.

