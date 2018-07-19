Sonali Bendre reveals how she told her 12-year-old son Ranveer about her cancer diagnosis

Actor Sonali Bendre recently took to social media to reveal that she was battling high-grade cancer, which was diagnosed unexpectedly after a series of tests and was seeking treatment in New York.

She also wrote about gratitude she has towards her loved ones who have made the fight against cancer easier. Fans, as well as members of the film fraternity, had shared their wishes and prayers for the actress.

On 19 July, the popular 90s actress, who has worked in films like Diljale, English Babu Desi Mem, Kal Ho Naa Ho and Hum Saath Saath Hain shared a photo with her 12-year old son Ranveer. Along with the photo she also mentioned the dilemma she and her husband Goldie Behl faced before breaking the news to their son. She also wrote about the importance of including children in a grave situation like this.

Calling her son 'a source of strength and positivity', the actress also wrote that concealing facts from children in 'an effort to protect them from the pain and realities of life' might just have an opposite effect.

Bendre had earlier shared a picture of a drastic hair makeover on 10 July. She had also shared videos and photos of her hair journey on Instagram.

