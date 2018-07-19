Batla House will go on floors in September 2018, Nikkhil Advani, John Abraham, Bhushan Kumar to co-produce

The John Abraham, Saif Ali Khan-starrer Batla House, based on the 2008 encounter in Delhi's Jamia Nagar is set to go on floors in September 2018.

The film will be jointly produced by Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John's JA Entertainment, analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted.

Written by Ritesh Shah, Batla House will be filmed in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal.

IT'S OFFICIAL... Bhushan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani and John Abraham join hands for #BatlaHouse... All three will jointly produce the film... Directed by Nikkhil Advani... Written by Ritesh Shah... Starts Sept 2018... Filming in Delhi, Jaipur, Lucknow, Mumbai and Nepal. pic.twitter.com/rA4ar9mtsX — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 19, 2018

Advani, who will be directing the cop thriller had said in March 2018 that he has acquired all the necessary NOCs for the film that follows the encounters of Indian Mujahideen terrorists in the Batla House locality of the capital city.

Two suspected terrorists were reportedly gunned down in the September 2008 shootout, two others were arrested while one accused escaped.

John will be seen portraying DCP Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, one of the officers on the task force. He is the recipient of eight President Gallantry Awards. On his character, the Paramanu actor had previously said, "... from what I’ve read, he seems like a humble man with an interesting back story."

Saif will essay encounter specialist and Delhi Police officer Mohan Chand Sharma, who led the police action and was shot dead during the incident. The actor recently played Mumbai police inspector, Sartaj Singh in the Netflix original Sacred Games.

