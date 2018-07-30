Case registered against John Abraham's film Satyameva Jayate for hurting religious sentiments

Much before the upcoming thriller-drama Satyameva Jayate hit the theatres, the film has gathered attention for having allegedly hurting religious sentiments of the Shiya community in Hyderabad and a police complaint has been filed for the same, as per a report by The Indian Express.

Hyderabad: Case registered against upcoming Bollywood movie Satyameva Jayate by Shiya community members on charges of hurting religious sentiments in connection with a 'Maatam' (mourning) clipping shown in the movie — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018

BJP Minority Morcha general secretary Syed Ali Jaffry complained about the film's "Maatam" (Muharram mourning) scenes and said they are offensive. Following this, on 29 July, the Dabeerpura police filed a case against the film under section 295 (A) of IPC, adds The Indian Express report.

The latest song from the film, 'Tajdar E Haram', was full of shots that featured a bloodied John Abraham walking on fire, punishing himself in an act of self-flagellation during the course of the Muharram rituals.

Satyameva Jayate stars John Abraham, Manoj Bajpayee, Amruta Khanvilkar, Tota Roy Chowdhury and Aisha Sharma. Satyameva Jayate has been written and directed by Milap Milan Zaveri and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Nikkhil Advani (Emmay Entertainment), Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani.

The film is slated to release on 15 August.

