Suchitra Krishnamoorthi returns to Bollywood with John Abraham's spy thriller RAW: Romeo, Akbar, Walter

Actress-singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has joined the cast of John Abraham-starrer RAW — Romeo, Akbar, Walter, Mumbai Mirror reported.

Suchitra, who was last seen in the 2010 film Mittal VS Mittal with Gulshan Grover and Rituparna Sengupta, had already started shooting for RAW in Vadodara earlier this month and will head off to Junagarh for the next schedule on 26 July, according to the Mirror report.

Faced a movie camera after an almost decade long self imposed hiatus for a cameo in #RAW . My last outimg was #Rann It was fun 💕 @bindasbhidu @TheJohnAbraham @sikandarkher pic.twitter.com/sfM7xIfZh2 — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) July 6, 2018

On her comeback, Suchitra was quoted by Mirror as saying, "This is the first time I am working in such a big film in a commercial setup."

"I’ve been getting mother roles of late so it was a relief to land a film like RAW which is a true story set in 1971 India. The look is also based on real characters," she added.

Directed by Robbie Garewal, the espionage drama also stars Jacky Shroff and Mouni Roy. Suchitra has reportedly shot a few scenes with Shroff who is playing the role of the RAW chief.

Besides Gujarat, the shooting for RAW will take the team to Srinagar where a two tier security, including the Jammu & Kashmir police and CRPF, has been arranged for the cast and crew, one of the producers, told Mumbai Mirror.

This film is John's second collaboration with producer Ajay Kapoor following the success of Paramanu: The Story of Pokhran.

RAW is expected to wrap up shoot by the end of August and will hit theatres on Republic Day (26 January) in 2019.

Updated Date: Jul 19, 2018 13:20 PM