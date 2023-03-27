After delivering a bonafide blockbuster in November last year in the form of Drishyam 2, Ajay Devgn is arriving at the box office this week with his highly-anticipated big-budget actioner Bholaa. The lead actor, who is also the director and co-producer of the film, has gone all out in the promotion and has left no stone unturned to create awareness, excitement and buzz among the moviegoers.

The film is releasing on 30th March (Thursday) and will enjoy the benefit of partial festive holiday of Ram Navami. However, it might face competition in the northern part of the country from Nani’s Dasara, which is releasing simultaneously in Hindi dubbed language.

Ajay Devgn’s biggest openers:

Singham Returns: Rs 32.09 crore

Golmaal Again: Rs 30.14 crore

Total Dhamaal: Rs 16.50 crore

Drishyam 2: Rs 15.38 crore

Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior: Rs 15.10 crore

As of now, the promos and songs have garnered a good response from the audience. Also, there hasn’t been any big Bollywood film since Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, which makes Bholaa a hot property at the box office.

Looking at the current scenario, if Bholaa opens on the lines of Tanhaji and Drishyam 2, it would be a great start for the film. While the IMAX, 4DX and 3D formats can help Bholaa to get footfalls in the multiplexes, its massy ingredient is expected to show magic in the single screens.

For the unversed, the film is the official remake of Karthi starrer Kaithi, which was directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Also starring, Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in prominent roles, it is produced under the banners of T-Series Films, Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment and Dream Warrior Pictures. The music of the film is given by KGF & KGF 2 composer Ravi Basrur.

