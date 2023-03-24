On the occasion of Ram Navami, cinema lovers will witness not one but two massy entertainers in the form of Ajay Devgn’s Bholaa and Nani’s Dasara. Both are high-budget actioners and are expected to be money spinners at the box office.

While Ajay Devgn’s directorial is the official remake of Tamil blockbuster Kaithi featuring Karthi, Dasara is Nani’s first pan-India release. Since the Eega star is a big name in Tollywood, we can expect Dasara to open well in the Telugu-speaking states but will it impact Ajay Devgn’s biggie in north India?

Prominent trade expert Ramesh Bala, “Basically Bholaa will take a bigger opening & Dasara will be depending on the word of mouth because Nani is not a big star in North India. So, it will take some time to see whether he can build it on word of mouth or something. So, the opening will be bigger for Bholaa because Ajay Devgn is a bonafide superstar in the north. So Dasara will be a close quarter and we have to see how it performs in the north. If the reviews are really good in the south and it is exceptional in south then there might be some positivity come to north. So we have to wait and watch. Right now, Bholaa will have an upper hand in the north.”

Talking about the opening day figures of Bholaa, Ramesh added, “The festival holiday in north will give benefit to Bholaa. The film is also a bonafide remake of a south blockbuster remake Kaithi. So, there is something known potential. It’s not like a totally new material or something in which we have to scratch our heads. At least, the base material is the successful south movie in Tamil, Telugu and Kerala. It should open in the range of Rs 8-10 crore on its first day.”

Also starring Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, Vineet Kumar and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles, Bholaa will also be released in IMAX and 3D formats across the globe.

