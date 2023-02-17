Bholaa aka Ajay Devgn gifts his fans something super special
Ajay Devgn sent out a thirty-second audio clip of his song to the fans even before the song actually broke making it a full-on surprise for the fans because he felt they deserved to hear it before everyone else.
Filmmaker-superstar Ajay Devgn and his fans share a super special relationship. Keeping this equation in mind, Ajay decided to give a sweet surprise to his fans just before the launch of his first romantic track from his upcoming action-adventure Bholaa, a film with an emotional core.
Just heard the first song of Bholaa Nazar lag jayegi ❤️
Thank you @ajaydevgn sir that was so special Grateful I got to hear it.#Bholaain3D #BholaaOn30March #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/wdcAgen220
— Krish 💓 (@KrishTweetss) February 16, 2023
Coming Soon 🎶 blockbuster loading #Bholaa #BholaaIn3D #bholaasong @ADFFilms @ajaydevgn #AjayDevgn pic.twitter.com/mgWHmv8cZO
— 🔥Khimesh 🔥 (@ADiansKhimesh) February 17, 2023
Just heard teaser song “Najar Lag Jayegi”
The 1st song from #Bholaa out soon.#AjayDevgn #Tabu@ADFFilms
— D J Bhayani (@imDhanish) February 16, 2023
He sent out a thirty-second audio clip of his song to the fans even before the song actually broke making it a full-on surprise for the fans because he felt they deserved to hear it before everyone else. After all, they’ve been integral to his films success over the years.
As expected the fans went into a tizzy with the beautiful track Nazar Lag Jayegi. The fans also decided to gift Ajay something in return. They have created stunning videos on social media around the track.
The song is set to be out soon but the fans sure have added to the anticipation for this love track.
