Why Harry & Meghan’s return to royal life could cause ‘humiliation’ | Explained

If Prince Harry and Meghan Markle return to royal life in UK, it is definitely not going to be an easy ride for them and can lead to a lot of humiliation. As for Harry, it is very evident that he doesn’t have a very strong personality and needs a crutch to lean on all the time. He is more like a ‘shuttlecock’ who can easily be swayed from one side to another. Unlike ‘plotter’ Meghan, he is an emotional man who can get easily carried away. Harry should have thought about the consequences before nodding at whatever Meghan said and joining hands in ‘prostituting’ their titles to make more money.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are ‘prostituting’ their titles and the Royal family to make more money, said Talk TV contributor Esther Krakue after the release of Harry’s controversial memoir Spare. Harry and Meghan left the royal family in 2020, moving to Canada before opting to begin their new life in Montecito, California. The couple have regularly found themselves in headlines, but have only returned to the UK a few times.

According to marca.com, a royal expert believes that things would be awkward should they ever decide to return as working members of the Firm. Richard Fitzwilliamstold GB News, “This would be one of the most bizarre events in royal history if they did return after all the attacks. It would be a humiliation for Meghan and Harry. The idea that after everything that has happened that Meghan and Harry could just walk back in is beyond extraordinary.”

Since leaving the royal family, the Sussexes have been part of a Netflix documentary, interviewed by Oprah, and Harry’s released a tell-all memoir, Spare. As a result, it doesn’t appear the pair would be welcomed with open arms should they ever return to the royal family.

Harry’s former biographer, Angela Levin, says Prince William and Princess Kate have been advised to keep their eldest son, Prince George, away from Harry.

Brits will welcome Harry only if he can break up from Meghan

On the other hand, the British royal family is eager to embrace Harry if he splits with his wife Meghan. According to another report published in marca.com, Meghan Markle’s former friend, said that if were to split from his wife, he might be welcomed back with open arms by the Brits. Lizzie Cundy, who knew Meghan from 2013, shared her thoughts on the ongoing split rumors surrounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. While some reports have suggested trouble in their romance, a source close to the couple dismissed the speculations as entirely made up.

Lizzie believes that a possible separation could actually work out better for Harry, saying: “I think it will be a lot better for Harry. If he does come back here he would be welcomed with open arms. Don’t forget it was our most popular royal once upon a time and the people who would welcome him with open arms, I really think it will be the best thing for Harry. Of course, it’s going to be very sad and it’s sad for the children. But it’s time for Harry to come home.”

According to reports, even if Harry’s proposal were to be entertained, it seems Meghan Markleis not eager to return to her former life in London. According to Bower, the former actress, who is now settled in California, is “not close” to the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge. “London was just a stepping stone for her. I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace,” Bower commented.

Meghan Markle are reportedly considering the possibility of relocating to a new residence in Los Angeles. Rumours suggest they are exploring the idea of purchasing a property in the picturesque region of Malibu, which would bring them closer to the heart of Los Angeles. Currently residing in their £11.4-million (₹120 crore) mansion in Montecito, it can take them up to three hours to travel to central Los Angeles.

It’s reported the Sussexes could be making a move to the coast just outside central Los Angeles, home to some of the biggest names in Hollywood, according to The Express UK.

They are “in the early stages” of buying a mansion in the area, considered one of the most sought-after regions in the US. And it’s less than an hour away from central Los Angeles and Beverly Hills – which, as a source told the outlet, is one of its biggest selling points. According to reports published in the The Express UK, Meghan knows parts of the region from being there as a kid. It is uncertain if they will sell Montecito or just add a Malibu spot to buy. The move consideration comes as Meghan is shifting gears and focus back to Hollywood with WME,” the source added.

Harry extended an olive branch to Prince William & Kate Middleton

Harry too is trying hard to mend relation with Prince William and Kate Middleton. But according to the recent reports, Meghan Markle was ‘horrified’ with Prince Harry for reaching out to Prince William and Kate Middleton. The report also claims that the Duke of Sussex have even discussed possible return to the U.K.

Royal author Tom Bower told GB News that the Duchess of Sussex will be completely against their family’s move to the U.K. According to royal author Meghan Markle is not on speaking terms with the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Bower said, “I don’t think he can come back. He’s caused so much damage to the family and the concern now is that if he does return, he could well damage it even further. I think Meghan would’ve been horrified by Harry’s suggestion. She’s not close to William and Kate…I would imagine the last thing she’d want to do is return to England to live in a small, poky flat in Kensington Palace.”