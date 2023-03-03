The rage of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ is constantly spreading all around the nation with its cast Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor reaching different cities for the promotions. Shraddha has been constantly winning the hearts of the audience on the promotional tour. While the actress ruled over the hearts of the audience in Pune, the crowd also went crazy with her visit to Indore and recently she was seen spreading her magic on Amdavadies as she spoke in Gujarati, her video of speaking in British Gujarati accent is also is taking rounds on social media.

Undoubtedly, Shraddha definitely stands by her words. Not long along ago, she promised the media during the promotions of ‘Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar‘ that she is going to do a Vada Pav party with them soon and this is not to our surprise that the sweetheart of Bollywood has lived upto to her promise as she celebrates her entire birthday with media and threw a vada pav party for them as promised. The media people also brought a cake for Shraddha mentioning ‘SK Jhoothi’.

Moreover, Soon Shraddha Kapoor will be seen at Delhi IIT as she will be taking the promotional journey of the film to the city on the 4th and 5th of March.

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar is directed by Luv Ranjan, produced by Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T- Series’ Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar. It is all set to have a festive release worldwide in cinemas on Holi, 8th March 2023.

