Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare and Shalia Merchant’s daughter in a grand ceremony. While the pictures of their mehendi ceremony recently went viral on the internet, the couple will have a Gol Dhana ceremony today.

What is Gol Dhana ceremony?

Gol Dhana is basically a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujaratis, an engagement. The term means jaggery and coriander seeds. These items are distributed at the groom’s place where the event takes place. The bride’s family comes at the groom’s residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings the couple seeks blessings from five married women.

Anant and Radhika’s Gol Dhana ceremony

Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony will take place today at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.

Radhika Merchant

Radhika is a trained classical dancer and learned Bharatnatyam for almost 8 years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts, a dance academy situated in Mumbai.

Radhika and Anant love story

While not many details have been revealed of how the duo met, several reports state that Radhika and Anant are childhood friends. In 2018, the couple shared a pic where they posed looking into each other’s eyes. This image went viral on social media like wildfire at that time. The couple later made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all the big events and functions of the Ambanis.

