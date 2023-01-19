What is Gol Dana, the ceremony which will be performed by Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant?
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's Gol Dhana ceremony will take place today at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.
Mukesh and Nita Ambani’s youngest son Anant Ambani is all set to tie the knot with Viren Merchant, CEO of Encore Healthcare and Shalia Merchant’s daughter in a grand ceremony. While the pictures of their mehendi ceremony recently went viral on the internet, the couple will have a Gol Dhana ceremony today.
View this post on Instagram
What is Gol Dhana ceremony?
Gol Dhana is basically a pre-wedding ceremony in Gujaratis, an engagement. The term means jaggery and coriander seeds. These items are distributed at the groom’s place where the event takes place. The bride’s family comes at the groom’s residence with gifts and sweets and then the couple exchanges rings. After exchanging rings the couple seeks blessings from five married women.
View this post on Instagram
Anant and Radhika’s Gol Dhana ceremony
Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s Gol Dhana ceremony will take place today at 39, Altamount Road from 7 pm onwards.
View this post on Instagram
Radhika Merchant
Radhika is a trained classical dancer and learned Bharatnatyam for almost 8 years under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts, a dance academy situated in Mumbai.
View this post on Instagram
Radhika and Anant love story
While not many details have been revealed of how the duo met, several reports state that Radhika and Anant are childhood friends. In 2018, the couple shared a pic where they posed looking into each other’s eyes. This image went viral on social media like wildfire at that time. The couple later made several public appearances together with Radhika attending all the big events and functions of the Ambanis.
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram
also read
Shut In is a home-invasion thriller that invades all the wrong homes
The D.J. Caruso movie, on Amazon Prime Video, sacrifices edgy content at the altar of neoliberal intent.
Watch: Tiger Shroff creates euphoria as he visits a mall in Noida, thanks fans for the love
The actor captioned the video- "Felt good to be back with you all thank you noida for all your love."
Chahatt Khanna: 'Despite my best efforts, 2022 bought many setbacks in my life personally and professionally'
The actress added, "Fortunately it came up well for my professional life as well as for my company. Overall i won't term my 2022 as a bad year because there were some wonderful things."