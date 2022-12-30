It is a time of celebrations for the Ambanis as they have added a new member to the family. The newly engaged couple in town Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant have been making headlines for their toned-down ceremony held at Shrinathji Temple in Rajasthan, in the presence of family members. Post their low-key celebration, the couple returned to Antilia and received a warm welcome. The post engagement bash was a star-studded affair with many Bollywood A-listers marking their presence. Here’s looking back at how their love story began.

How did they meet

While not many details have been revealed of how the two met, according to media reports, Anant and Radhika know each other since childhood and have been friends since. They had shared their first picture together in 2018 where they posed looking into each other’s eyes. The post had gone viral back then. Having dated for a long time, media reports reveal that they had been engaged in a secret ceremony few years ago. However, the Ambanis had not confirmed this.

The couple has been making several public appearances together since a few years now. Radhika Merchant has also been attending all family functions and events of the Ambanis. She was also present at Isha Ambani-Anand Piramal wedding in 2018 and at Akash Ambani-Shloka Mehta wedding in 2019. She was also seen at Akash-Shloka’s son Prithvi Akash Ambani’s first birthday celebrations.

At her post engagement bash, which was attended by Bollywood celebrities like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ranveer Singh, to name a few, Radhika was seen arriving in a car with Akash, Anant, Nita and Mukesh Ambani while Prithvi Akash Ambani sat on her lap. The cute moment was captured on camera.

Who is Radhika Merchant

Radhika Merchant is the daughter of Viren and Shaila Merchant, who are also billionaires. Her father, Viren, is the CEO of Encore Healthcare, an innovative online healthcare platform. One of India’s richest businessman, he is also the director of Encore Natural Polymers Private Limited, Encore Business Centre Private Limited, Encore Polyfrac Products Private Limited, ZYG Pharma Private Limited and Saidarshan Business Centres Private Limited.

Radhika graduated from New York University and is a director on the Board of Encore Healthcare. The 24-year-old soon-to-be Ambani has also worked as a sales professional in a real estate firm. She is also a trained classical dancer. The Ambanis had held Radhika’s Arangetram ceremony earlier this year at the Jio World Centre in Mumbai. It was her first ever stage performance after being trained in Bharatnatyam for about 8 years. It was a starry affair.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Insta gram.