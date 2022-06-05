Indian classical dancer Radhika Merchant is all set to officially debut on stage with her Arangetram being hosted by none other than Mukesh and Nita Ambani along with the Merchant family.

For the uninitiated, Arangetram is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It marks the dancer's graduation to perform the classical dance on stage and give training to others.

Here is everything we know about her:

Radhika Merchant is a regular attendee at Ambani family occasions, and her presence with them draws buzz as well. Anant Ambani, Mukesh Ambani’s youngest son, is rumoured to be dating Radhika Merchant, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

Radhika is the daughter of Encore Healthcare CEO Viren Merchant and Shaila Merchant.

Merchant attended Cathedral and John Connon Schools in Mumbai, as well as École Mondiale World School. She earned a bachelor’s degree in politics and economics from New York University.

She learned Indian classical dancing at Shree Nibha Arts under the guidance of Guru Bhavana Thakar. Shree Nibha Arts is a Mumbai-based dance academy with a 25-year history.

According to reports, Radhika is expected to wear Manish Malhotra’s design for her Arangetram.

Radhika & Anant

Merchant is probably the most low-key member of the Ambani extended family, but has a strong relationship with matriarch Nita and her daughter Isha. She had a key role in Isha’s wedding to Anand Piramal in 2018, performing with Isha and Shloka Mehta at the bride’s sangeet ceremony.

Meanwhile, Radhika and Anant got engaged in an intimate ceremony in 2019, according to several media reports. However, the Ambanis and the Merchants have not confirmed the news.

Anant, the younger son of the RIL chairman was last year appointed as a director of Reliance New Energy Solar and Reliance New Solar Energy.

