Megastar Amitabh Bachchan recently celebrated his 80th birthday. On the special occasion when the entire country showered love upon the veteran star, a film critic took the opportunity to look deeply into the year 1975, which is considered the redefining year for Big B because the same year witnessed the release of his iconic movies Deewar, Sholay, Chupke Chupke, and more. Now, the film critic wrote an article on the same and while sharing it, he posted it on his Twitter account. However, the article wasn’t taken too well by a Twitter user, who claimed that Dharmendra was better than Amitabh Bachchan in Chupke Chupke, and in Sholay, both the veteran actors “were at best equal.” The Twitter user’s opinion has been acknowledged by Dharmendra, who believes him to be very “sweet.”

While sharing the link to his article, the film critic wrote in his tweet, “To celebrate 80 years of Amitabh Bachchan, I zoomed in on one year of Amitabh Bachchan. In 1975, Amitabh Bachchan did everything –– and did it in style.” Responding to this, a Twitter user named Ajay Mittal wrote, “This fake adulation is laughable! Chupke Chupke was a Dharmendra film, he chewed it! Amitabh Bachchan was the weakest link of the film! And in Sholay in no way Amitabh Bachchan was better than Dharmendra, they were at best equal! Stop running down Dharmendra for someone else’s PR!” Now, Dharmendra took to the comments section of his tweet, and wrote, “So Sweet Love you, Ajay.”

This after, Dharmendra recently gave a cryptic reply to lyricist Javed Akhtar, who in an interview revealed that Amitabh Bachchan was the last choice for Zanjeer after Dharmendra and other actors refused to do it. While responding to Javed Akhtar’s statement, Dharmendra wrote that ‘Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show-offs.” In an interview with India Today, Javed Akhtar said, “Amitabh Bachchan was actually the last choice for Zanjeer. The script was written for Dharmendra ji but for some reason he later refused to work on it.” Taking it to the comments section of the tweet that shared the interview, Dharmendra wrote, “Javed, kaise ho… dikhave ki iss duniya mein haqeeqaten dabi rah jaati hain. Jeetey raho… Dilon ko gudgudana khoob aata hai… kaash sar chad ke bolne ka jaadu bhi seekh liya hota (how are you doing Javed. Reality often remains unheard in this world full of show-offs. I know how to make people laugh… wish I could learn the art of speaking my mind).”

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dharmendra will be very soon seen sharing the screen space with Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi in Karan Johar’s Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. The veteran actor also has Apne 2 with his sons Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol.

