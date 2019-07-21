Watch: Westworld, Watchmen, Star Trek: Picard, Rick and Morty, His Dark Materials trailers unveiled at SDCC 2019

The 2019 edition of San Diego Comic-Con is in full swing, and comic book and entertainment enthusiasts from all over the world are lapping up all the new announcements they have been waiting for with bated breath all year round.

Here are all the new trailers that have been launched at the San Diego Comic-Con this year.

Westworld Season 3

Set in a futuristic world with artificial intelligence and robots turning against humanity in previous seasons, Westworld’s new trailer sees Thandie Newton's character Maeve entering a new world of hosts set during the World War II. Meanwhile, in the human world, Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) and her fellow hosts who escaped in season 2 are being hunted down by humans. The show creators Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan were joined by stars Aaron Paul, Evan Rachel Wood, Jeffrey Wright, Luke Hemsworth, Thandie Newton, and Tessa Thompson on the panel.

Carnival Row

Amazon Studios dropped a pair of trailers for its upcoming show, Carnival Row, that introduce the show's two protagonists, Vignette (Cara Delavigne) and Philo (Orlando Bloom). During its launch at the Comic-con, Delavigne revealed that she will portray a pansexual faerie in the series. Carnival Row is set in a neo-Victorian fantasy world where immigrant creatures resettle in human land after their homeland is invaded by man. Delavigne further said that the show will talk about "immigration and refugees and classism and sexism, racism and elitism."

Batwoman

The first trailer for Ruby Rose-fronted Batwoman standalone series sees Rose's Kate Kane take over the duties of the caped vigilante in the absence of Batman.The pilot episode was also screened at the Comic-Con, where the show's executive producer Caroline Dries revealed that Batwoman will also serve as an origin story for Batman villain Hush. "The character of Tommy Elliot ... ultimately becomes the supervillain Hush, but we're seeing his origins of why he hates Batman so much," Dries was quoted as saying by CNet.

Watchmen

HBO unveiled a chilling new trailer for Damon Lindelof's take on Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons' graphic novel Watchmen. The trailer opens with a masked vigilante wearing a noose around his neck saving a departmental store from being robbed. “Set in an alternate history where ‘superheroes’ are treated as outlaws, this drama series embraces the nostalgia of the original groundbreaking graphic novel of the same name while attempting to break new ground of its own,” the official description reads. The trailer also features several men wearing Rorschach masks, alongside new superheroes.

The Walking Dead movie

The first teaser of The Walking Dead movie has confirmed that the movie will have a theatrical release, and not debut on AMC. Andrew Lincoln, who left the show in the ninth season, will reprise his role as Rick Grimes in the film.

21 Bridges

Chadwick Boseman's 21 Bridges looks like a high octane action-extravaganza from the trailer released at the San Diego Comic-Con. Also starring JK Simmons, the heist-thriller follows an NYPD detective (Boseman) as he gets embroiled in a manhunt, after two police officers are accused of committing a slew of murders. Boseman also serves as an executive producer on the movie.

His Dark Materials

The first official trailer of the highly-anticipated HBO/BBC show His Dark Material, has debuted, revealing the first looks of a number of daemons (a person's soul inside of a talking animal.) The series is based on Philip Pullman’s bestselling novels The Golden Compass, The Subtle Knife, and The Amber Spyglass. The show follows a young orphan Lyra as she embarks on a journey to find her missing friend, in turn discovering a mysterious substance called Dust.

Jay and Silent Bob reboot

Kevin Smith and Jay Mewes will reprise their iconic characters Jay and Silent Bob in the reboot. In a meta-theatrical moment in the trailer, Jay and Silent Bob get to know that one of their old films is being rebooted, and thus they set off on a cross-country in order to stop the film from being remade. Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Rosario Dawson, Justin Long, Shannon Elizabeth and Craig Robinson also appear in the trailer.

Rick and Morty

The fourth season of the fan-favourite Rick and Morty returns two years after the last season ended in October 2017. The trailer shows Morty and his father's encounter with an alien app developer called Glootie. The app seems to have gone out of control and despite several attempts at deactivating it, the app remains unaffected. Glootie then ominously reminds Morty that “that's not how apps work."

Star Trek: Picard

Patrick Stewart will be back in his iconic role of Jean-Luc Picard for Star Trek: Picard. The show also sees a number of the show's alums returning. Star Trak: Picard is set to release exclusively on CBS All Access. While talking to Entertainment Weekly following his panel, Stewart said that he met first met with the show's development team "on the advance understanding that [he] was going to pass [the role]." Eventually, after reading the script, he decided to come on board.

