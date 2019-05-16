Rick and Morty season 4 to premiere in November 2019, confirms Justin Roiland

The makers of Rick and Morty put an end to the wait on 16 May, making the announcement that the show is set to return in November this year. As per the new dates, Rick and Morty returns two years after the last season ended in October 2017.

In May 2018, Rick and Morty was renewed for 70 more episodes. Justin Roiland, who voices both the characters, confirmed on Twitter that the network had renewed the show with a sketch, in which Rick is seen telling his grandson: "It’s official Morty. 70 more adventures Morty. You and me. 70 more Morty!" As you'd expect, Morty goes, "Aw geez..."

More Rick and Morty coming. Looking forward to all the tweets asking where it is! #theydrawingit pic.twitter.com/KZild3B9rP — Justin Roiland (@JustinRoiland) May 10, 2018

This comes just weeks after fellow creator Dan Harmon hinted that the beloved animated series could get cancelled. Seventy episodes could equate to at least seven 10-episode seasons if you go by the usual length until now.

As expected, fans were elated to hear the news:

